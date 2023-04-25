On Monday the unthinkable happened: Fox News kicked its biggest star to the curb. For the third time in his life, Tucker Carlson lost a gig at a high-profile 24-hours news network, having already burned bridges at CNN and MSNBC. Carlson was a ratings powerhouse, and at 8pm every weeknight he poisoned the brains of millions with all manner of nonsense. When his old time slot came up, how would they handle the news? Turns out very, very, very briefly.

Brian Kilmeade sat in for Carlson during what was once Tucker Carlson Tonight, now rechristened simply Fox News Tonight. The show will have revolving hosts until they find a replacement, and the Fox & Friends co-host addressed the elephant in the room right off the bat. He also did it as fast as he could.

Brian Kilmeade open Tucker Carlson's old timeslot with a perfunctory announcement about Tucker's departure from the network. "I am great friends with Tucker and always will be." pic.twitter.com/DMwCXwgm0S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade told Carlson’s usual viewers (provided they didn’t skip out in protest). “I wish Tucker the best. I am great friends with Tucker and always will be.” He then quickly moved on. “But right now it’s time for Fox News Tonight, so let’s get started.”

When they first revealed Carlson’s departure, Fox News used careful wording to make it sound like it was amicable — even though it was effective immediately, with his last show, on last Friday, ending with him telling viewers he’d see them on Monday. He didn’t.

Indeed, subsequent reports have alleged that Carlson had no idea what was in store, that he was even working on a new five-year contract, and also that he was straight-up fired. He reportedly doesn’t (or didn’t) even know why, though it could be a number of factors, including the pricey Dominion lawsuit and the two lawsuits from former producer Abby Grossberg, who had some deeply unflattering things to say about her time working with the network’s former biggest star.

So RIP Tucker Carlson’s Fox News stint. And it even ended without him being humiliated on live TV by Jon Stewart.