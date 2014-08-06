The ‘Community’ Season 5 Gag Reel Is Here & Alison Brie Has An ‘Oversized C*ck.’ Watch It While You Can.

Hard to say how long this will be up, so get to watching Danny Pudi’s Nic Cage outtakes, Joel McHale’s most excellent forgotten line substitute, a study room f-bomb counter, and Alison Brie threatening to use her “oversized c*ck” for suffocation purposes during some inspired D&D improv (happens around the 2:40 mark, complete with perfect Jonathan Banks reaction).
There’s also lots of dancing and assorted foolishness, everything you’d expect from a gag reel. Needs more Dean rap outtakes and b-sides, but I assume they’re saving those for full album release. NSFW audio ahead…
via r/Community
I love that Alison Brie calls stuffed animals “stuffies.”
She also referred to Mad Men spoilers as “spoilies”
I mean, that was something Annie called her stuffed animals in-universe, so she could just be in character.
The extended Nic Cage bit from Danny Pudi was amazing.
That was fantastic. No wonder these guys never want to stop making this show. It looks like they’re having so much fun.
It’s not made up; it’s not made up.
Allision Brie trying not to laugh is adorable.
Allison Brie trying/doing (insert verb) is adorable.
Abed’s Nic Cage rant and the Dean’s rap were probably the two funniest things on tv all year.
It has to be Scotch, _then_ sperm.
The “fuck explosion” was the best part of the reel. Oh, that and “lacerated your anus.”
This just reminded me of all the terrible outfits Alison Brie wore. God, I hate pants!
Do you also hate shoes and employed women?
JK, I didn’t care for the pantsuits this past season either. I get that she’s supposed to be a businesswoman now, but still…
All the Meow-Meow Beenz!
How about making a list of top 5 episodes for new people to watch? I have a friend who refused to watch due to its never-ending “bubble” status. Now, he has no choice! So, give me a list of the 5 eps he should watch to get him hooked.
I’m sure everyone’s Top 5 will be different, but I would strongly recommend (in chronological order):
Modern Warfare
Pascal’s Triangle Revisited
Aerodynamics of Gender
A Fistfull of Paintballs/A Few Paintballs More
Remedial Chaos Theory
Then… if you’re looking for a bonus episode: Cooperative Polygraphy (arguably my favorite episode of the series).
But really, there are 10-15 absolutely outstanding, “classic” episodes that your friend should watch.
I don’t know if anyone else noticed in the banner pic, but Jay Chandrasekhar from Broken Lizard wrote an episode(s) for Community?
I think he actually directed this one. As well as many other shows that are fan favorites around here.