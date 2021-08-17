As The Crown gets ready to dive deep into the headline-gripping era of Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ rapidly dissolving marriage, Netflix has unveiled a first look at Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West who, respectively, step in to the royal roles for Season 5. While West does his best to embody the look of Charles, it is obviously Debicki who’s the uncanny ringer for Princess Di.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

According to Variety, the fifth season will tackle the royal couple’s very public marital troubles and infidelities, which were not confined to them as a couple:

Season 5 will likely see the family through the Queen’s so-called “annus horribilis” in 1992, during which three of her four children separated from their partners — including Prince Charles and Diana — as well as the public revelation of Charles and Camilla’s affair and the publication of Prince Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson sunbathing topless with a male friend.

There’s also a question mark around whether this season will portray Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in 1997, or if that will be saved for the sixth and final season. Of course, navigating Charles and Di has put The Crown in hot water, and that was when the show was only beginning to scratch the surface of their scandals. Season 4 was plagued with calls for the Netflix series to include a disclaimer that clearly denotes the show as “fiction.” However, Netflix and the show’s creative team pushed back at the mounting pressure from British sources connected to the royal family.

(Via Netflix on Twitter)