It seems like The Royals are always finding their way back into the news cycle whether we want it or not. It makes sense: the famous family can be very entertaining, due to their silly hats and various dramatics that are often dramatized in various ways, like on Netflix’s hit series The Crown, which has followed the family’s robust history. Sure, it seems a little over-the-top to follow every move of a certain family, but that’s where we are at these days anyway. But one actress, who just so happened to be on The Crown, says the show has strayed too far from its intended path.

Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Princess Margaret in Seasons 3-4 of the royal drama, thinks that it’s time for Netflix to hang up the proverbial crown sooner rather than later, after the dramatic year the family has had. In a new interview with The Guardian, Bonham Carter said that the time of the show is over. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” Bonham Carter said about the series, which just aired its fifth season in November. “I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

Season 6 of the series began filming last fall, pausing briefly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The season, which stars Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, is expected to be the final chapter in the saga, bringing the story into the 21st century. The Royal family has criticized the show in the past, though a certain Prince seems to love it.

Bonham Carter added that despite being on the series, she would rather disassociate herself from the royals after the tumultuous year they’ve had. “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention,” Carter said, referencing Prince Harry’s tell-all book Spare where he really told all. In fact, he told too much.

(Via Variety)