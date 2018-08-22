‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Will Return For A Second Season

YouTube

The End of the F***ing World premiered right at the beginning of 2018, and was a delightful little dark rom-com from Netflix and Channel 4, adapted from a graphic novel of the same name. (The show actually ran on Channel 4 last fall, but was distributed on the American side of the pond by Netflix in 2018.)

The show — which is about a young man who might be a psychopath or a future serial killer, and the young woman with whom he runs away from home — was generally quite well received, and featured one thing that is a bit unusual in this golden age of television and binge-watching: it had a perfectly wonderful ending, one that very well could have stood alone as a summation of a one-and-done series. In fact, some could say it was a perfect ending, and that to consider making additional seasons might lessen the impact of what is a very, very good show. In fact, we said that. Right here at UPROXX.

But as with all things, rumors of a second season began swirling within a month of its bow on Netflix, and now that hypothetical second season will become a reality. Channel 4 and Netflix jointly announced on Tuesday that the show will return, once again written by Charlie Covell, who adapted the comic book and wrote the first season.

While no firm dates are in place as of yet, the second season will once again premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K. before moving to Netflix globally. So you have time to binge-watch the first season, which should only take you a few hours.