Many of the best episodes of Game of Thrones weren’t the season finale — they were the episode before the finale. I don’t need to summarize what happened in “Baelor,” “Blackwater,” “The Rains of Castamere,” and “Battle of the Bastards” (that one is self-explanatory) for you to remember what happened in the episode. They’re that good.

There are only two episodes of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left, and according to the show’s head writer, viewers should get ready for another “Baelor.”

In an interview with Comic Book published in March, Malcolm Lee was asked which The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode he was most excited for people to see. “Hands down, five, it just gets real,” he replied. “And five, you’re going to cry.” This was before the show even premiered; that’s how confident Lee is about the next episode.

Meanwhile, on Vanity Fair‘s Still Watching podcast, producer Nate Moore teased, “Episode five gets to bring a lot of the threads that maybe felt disparate or not fully formed together… I think episode four is going to be a lot of people’s favorite episode for action reasons and big character turns, but [episode] five gets to really be the culmination of the theme. And I do think, both from an acting standpoint and from a filmmaking standpoint, it’s our strongest episode.” Sorry, episode six.

I won’t predict what’s going to happen, but if it involves numerous characters getting massacred at a colorful wedding while one of the dudes from Coldplay plays a song dedicated to Tywin Lannister, it’s been done. Episode Five premieres this Friday.

(Via Comic Book and Vanity Fair)