While Marvel fans were aware that WandaVision would directly lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2 thanks to the addition of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, there’s been next to zero information on what happens next for the characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But thanks to a new interview with head writer Malcolm Spellman, we now know that the upcoming Disney+ series will have a significant impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Spellman, the show will directly tie into multiple MCU projects, but good luck figuring out which those are.

“I can think of three that I’m not allowed to talk about,” Spellman told Entertainment Weekly. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also refused to elaborate and simply said that talk of plans for Bucky and Sam’s future fall into the “spoiler realm.”

However, Marvel fans won’t have to wait long to see where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might be taking the MCU. The show debuts later this week, and Uproxx recently sat down with director Kari Skogland who teased that the first episode will take an interesting turn that surprised even the show’s creators.

“Well, all I can tell you is that the ride that we go on is very unexpected,” Skogland said. “What was thought what was going to happen after Endgame – because we thought that we were going to go down a certain path – we did not go down that path. If there’s a door number one, two, and three? We definitely don’t choose door number one.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)