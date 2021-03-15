The final trailer for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier shows the Marvel universe begging for a new Captain America, and Disney+ is officially ready to deliver one later in the week. Before that, though, the streaming service released a final trailer for the MCU miniseries that follows WandaVision in Phase Four.

Unlike the heavily-stylized WandaVision, though, this one skips the TV nostalgia and gets straight to business. There are several villains — potentially including a Captain America knockoff superhero — and lots of high-flying stunt work from Sam Wilson, who seems ready to answer the call and follow in Steve Rogers’ footsteps himself.

“Symbols are nothing without the men and women that give them meaning,” he says in a speech while the trailer shows a display of Cap’s uniform, shield, and motorcycle. A later voiceover makes it clear that the post-Steve Barnes world is yearning for a new Captain America. Thankfully, it seems there are at least two potential candidates for the title.

Borrowing from some earlier teasers, the trailer shows a bit of the back-and-forth between Bucky Barnes and Wilson, but this time there’s far less actual tension and a lot more mutual respect. Probably because, well, there’s a lot of fighting to be done outside of their partnership. Or team. Whatever they want to call it.

All of that uncertainty sets the stage for a show that will give us a lot of insight into what the MCU will look like moving forward. While WandaVision certainly had its charms and important lore, the second Marvel show on Disney+ seems to be all about that action. Which probably means there’s no time for commercials this time around.