The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered 30 years ago this September. To celebrate three decades of chillin’ out, maxin,’ relaxin’ all cool and all, Will Smith got the cast back together for a reunion special, airing this month on HBO Max. In attendance was Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), and the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. It was the first time she and Smith spoke in 27 years. Sadly, James Avery died in 2013, but much of the reunion will be dedicated to Uncle Phil’s memory.

“James Avery was this six foot-four Shakespearean beast, and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith says in the trailer above. He also discussed the famous “how come he don’t want me?” scene. “I’d fall into his arms at the end of the scene and he’s holding me and the shot pans off, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now that’s acting,'” Smith recalled.

Here’s more on the special:

30 years later, we’re bringing the Banks family back together! Join Will and Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music and dancing in honor of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion premieres on November 19.