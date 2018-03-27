The Full Story Behind The Terribly Weird Final Season Of ‘Roseanne’

By the end of its first season, Roseanne was the second most popular show on television. By season two, it hit number one, beating The Cosby Show by 200,000 viewers. The ABC blue collar sitcom would stay in the top-10 until season eight, when it dropped to #16. That’s when things got weird.
Roseanne was one of three shows I loved growing up, right there with The Simpsons and Seinfeld, but what separated it from those two was that it was the first comedy where I distinctly remember something feeling different. That something was season nine, a bizarre middle finger to convention that had the Conners, a family that went through as many low-paying jobs as Roseanne did ugly shirts, winning the Illinois State Lottery. The prize: $108 million. It made no sense at the time, and didn’t for the next 22 episodes, until the series finale. In case you’ve forgotten: the Conners becoming millionaires? Never happened. Everything we witnessed was Roseanne coping with the death of her husband, Dan, who we all thought survived his heart attack from a season prior. Also, Jackie’s gay and DJ turned into a serial killer, probably. Here’s the voiceover that plays over the scene:
My writing’s really what got me through the last year after Dan died. I mean at first I felt so betrayed as if he had left me for another women. When you’re a blue-collar woman and your husband dies it takes away your whole sense of security. So I began writing about having all the money in the world and I imagined myself going to spas and swanky New York parties just like the people on TV, where nobody has any real problems and everything’s solved within 30 minutes. I tried to imagine myself as Mary Richards, Jeannie, That Girl. But I was so angry I was more like a female Steven Segal wanting to fight the whole world. (Via)
TV shows and movies about writers writing are typically a painful, self-serving slog (and the rest of her speech should have been trimmed), but this one kind of works. Here’s a woman who was deeply, painfully in love with her husband who she’s been with since middle school, but in an instance, he’s gone. She responds to the tragedy by immersing herself in a fictional world, one where Dan’s alive and they’re rich and…OK, it still doesn’t make up for everything before it. Things were getting too real there. (Even though Dan’s obviously alive in the revival, which is dealt with in a throw-away joke already in the trailer.)
To celebrate the 2018 Roseanne revival, let’s take a look back at a brief collection of the oddest scenes from season nine of Roseanne.
Roseanne had Jackie fight a pro wrestler played by Dot Marie Jones? Brandon, if you’re reading this, we’re long overdue for Sports-On-TV: Roseanne.
Who is Most Boring person in the world? [itunes.apple.com]
It’s you, isn’t it?
KURP’D
Instant, not instance.
you’re forgetting something… in that final episode based on just my memory… she not only makes the point that the final season was this book she was writing but it was the entire series as well… she says darlene was actually married to mark and becky was married to david but she thought it would be better to change it for her book “the series we were familiar with”… and that jackie was actually a lesbian in real life… this was a terrible series finale and final season. the reason was roseanne who i really do admire and like, got more and more power as the show went on and when tom arnold believe it or not left something also was missing from the show… by the 9th season she had total control and she did what she wanted with no one saying you cant do that. that’s why it was such a car crash. they actually had scenes where you can see her and metcalf giggling like it was an snl sketch. terrible. the show had 7 awesome seasons. year 8 was bad. 9 was atrocious.
Yeah… based on what is said in the series finale, the entire series past the episode where Dan builds her the writing room that basically didn’t get seen until the finale was all in Roseanne’s head. That means either season 2 or 3 onward until the very end.
Also, Roseanne had been such a headache for executives early in the series that ABC didn’t really bother her afterwards because they had other headache shows, such as “Grace Under Fire”.
you’re forgetting one other thing. i filled the balls with a funnel.
That headline has a couple typos…you accidentally replaced the e in “terrible” with a y and forgot to put a common after it.
And I forgot how to spell “comma”.
Uh, wrong. “Terribly” is correct. It’s called an adverb. When you go past the 5th grade, you learn about those things.
Oh, and P.S., the comma you suggested would be incorrect, as well.
@Bass Grrrl what an odd thing to show up in my notifications three months later…..
But the joke is that the headline would then correctly read “The Full Story Behind The Terrible, Weird Final Season Of ‘Roseanne'”
Maybe in another three months you’ll get it.
But just so I don’t have to explain it then, the final season was TERRIBLE and WEIRD. Not “Terribly weird”.
Probably the most ridiculous thing is that John Goodman hasn’t had a heart attack IRL
Why? He didn’t do drugs. Drank a lot, though, but he’s a big guy. He’s also very lithe, like Kevin James. And while both are overweight, they are also very muscular and flexible, and work out or exercise regularly. It’s in their genes.
and by “The full story behind” we mean “it’s never been explained, so here are some guesses.”
As someone who never much cared for Roseanne outside Sarah Chalke’s first major appearance on TV, I kinda liked the ninth season. But then I’ve always liked when things get wacky on sitcoms.
Alicia Goranson is the superior Becky. What, wanna fight?
I agree that original Becky was the better Becky, but Sarah Chalke was a much prettier Becky IMHO.
And I didn’t mind the episode when she went to work for Bunz (I think was the name of the Hooters knockoff).
Clickbait Kurp strikes again.
There actually was an American version of Fawlty Towers. It was called Amanda’s Place and it starred Bea Arthur.
And one in the 90’s, Payne starring John Larroquette
I watched Roseanne for one reason: John Goodman.
What I remember about the later seasons was that it seemed like every episode somebody would reveal that they were gay.
What season was the ‘controversial at the time’ kiss that Mariel Hemingway planted on Roseanne? I remember there was a ton of backlash over that. Maybe it seemed that way because gay on television was still pretty taboo and Roseanne liked to push the networks buttons.
The last season was a giant middle finger to the show’s audience. There was nothing funny or relatable or enjoyable about it. It was the sitcom version of David Caruso’s acting in CSI Miami.
“Full story” = just saying things that happened in the final season, I guess?
Yeah, there really is no full story here but as much as I disliked the final season because it was so out there and far fetched, the final episode was sad. When everyone is at the kitchen table and Roseanne is doing the voice-over, the camera goes past Dan, and then it goes back to his chair, now empty. He really did die at Darlene’s wedding, and Roseanne went through all the stages of the grieving process, the anger could be the example of Dan cheating, and so on. The final episode was the last stage of grieving, acceptance. That’s my take away from it, at least.
and in an instance he was gone??? COME ON EDITORS! :)
Roseanne’s tribute to Joan Rivers called her a “vagenius”. This I do not forgive.
Roseanne shoved shit in the faces of her loyal viewers with that last season.
I truly believe that the last season of “Roseanne” has hexed everything she’s done since then.
TFBuckFutter, you need to go back to school. Did you actually receive a diploma? I’d ask for proof.
I just watched the entire series, over the course of 5 weeks. I watched it while in my kitchen, cooking dinner, etc. so it took a while. So much of what was done on this show has been replicated, or a page has been taken from this show, on tv shows like “Modern Family” and from a few years back, “Everybody Loves Raymond”….sometimes the exact lines!
The last season didn’t seem out of context in the sequence of watching it non stop. If I had won $108 million, I would def had explored the life of the jet set; it’s a logical scenario for anyone in this day and age.
I had never seen all the episodes before, nor did I know how the final season played out.
So, from this perspective, at this point in time, whatever the reason for the final season being played out as it was. for me, it worked.
I enjoyed the ‘out there’ scenes; Jackie and Roseanne were hilarious. The guest stars did a great job.It was creative, and a great departure from the usual plop lines of the show.
The final scenes, wherein “Roseanne” narrates, are so serious, and so heartbreaking. They are written in a way that totally ties everything together, and could totally make sense.
My original thought was that Roseanne had died, and much like Tony Soprano, in, “The Sopranos”, she was the one who had the heart attack, and she was living this life while in her coma.
Whatever, I think the entire series was bang on, no question, one of the best sitcoms ever done.