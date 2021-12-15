After getting turned around by Fox, Warner Bros. TV has successfully found a new, and unlikely, home on Disney+ for Our Time, a drama series centered on a re-enactment of the ’80s classic The Goonies. Despite WarnerMedia having its own streaming service in the form of HBO Max, The Donner Company and Amblin Entertainment felt Disney+ was a perfect fit for the show from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson.

“Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” Warner Bros. TV executive VP Clancy Collins White told Variety. “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it.”

With Disney+ now on board, here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies, “The Goonies.”

To be clear, Our Time is not the long-awaited The Goonies sequel that people have been hoping for, but if the show takes off on Disney+, it could get the ball rolling before the only plausible plot is Mikey and the Gang hunting for buried treasure at the senior center.

(Via Variety)