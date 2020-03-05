The Last of Us is one of the most popular and acclaimed video games of all-time, selling over 17 million copies and winning numerous awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing at the Writers Guild of America Awards and Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards. You know which television network likes popular and/or critically-admired things? HBO, the now-home for The Last of Us series.

Craig Mazin, who won two Emmys for his work on Chernobyl (and should have won an Oscar for writing Scary Movie 4), is adapting The Last of Us for HBO, with assistance from the writer and creative director of the game, Neil Druckmann. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann will “work with Mazin to pen and executive produce what is intended to be a series,” which will cover the events of the original game.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” Druckmann said in a statement. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where Joel is tasked with bringing Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for the deadly pandemic, across the wasteland United States. A sequel is scheduled to come out on May 29.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)