Will HBO go straight from its most anticipated new show to its most acclaimed series in 2023? It seems that way.

The network announced on Wednesday that The Last of Us, the Pedro Pascal- and Bella Ramsey-starring adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, will premiere on January 15. The first season is 10 episodes long, meaning the finale will air on March 26 (assuming there’s no breaks in the schedule). It’s likely that the following Sunday will see the “spring 2023” premiere of Succession season four, like how HBO went immediately from House of the Dragon to The White Lotus. If The Last of Us television show is as good as The Last of Us video game, that’s 20 straight straight Sundays of quality programming (with The Righteous Gemstones and the final season of Barry to come).

The logline for The Last of Us reads:

“The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

There’s also a new poster.