HBO’s Barry, one of the best (and darkest and most thrilling and many other superlatives) shows on TV, is coming to an end after one more season. That’s according to NoHo Hank actor Anthony Carrigan on the Hollywood at Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. As caught by the fittingly-named Twitter user scary noho hank, the Emmy nominee was asked, “This isn’t the final season, is it?” He replied, “Yeah, it is.”

There’s no official confirmation about season four being it for Barry, but creator and star Bill Hader did tease to Vulture that there’s more story to tell — although not too much story. When asked whether he considered killing Barry in the season three finale (instead, he’s arrested), Hader replied, “Well dying, the story’s over, and I thought there was more story. There’s only so long a guy can get away with this.” He continued:

“I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going.’ And so, I think he would get caught. He’s not Jason Bourne or Walter White. He’s not a genius. He’s a very dumb guy. And it made sense, the idea of Gene Cousineau wanting justice for Janice and then getting it by the end, but he has to go through a transformation himself to get it.”

Barry being over: bad. Henry Winkler having more time for fish pics: good.

anthony carrigan confirms season 4 will be the last season of #barry 👨🏻‍🦲 pic.twitter.com/I5fdIIKyMT — scary noho hank 🎃 (@wehohank_) October 19, 2022

(Via TV Insider)