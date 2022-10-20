barry
hbo
TV

‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Seemingly Confirms That The HBO Show Will End After One More Season

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

HBO’s Barry, one of the best (and darkest and most thrilling and many other superlatives) shows on TV, is coming to an end after one more season. That’s according to NoHo Hank actor Anthony Carrigan on the Hollywood at Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. As caught by the fittingly-named Twitter user scary noho hank, the Emmy nominee was asked, “This isn’t the final season, is it?” He replied, “Yeah, it is.”

There’s no official confirmation about season four being it for Barry, but creator and star Bill Hader did tease to Vulture that there’s more story to tell — although not too much story. When asked whether he considered killing Barry in the season three finale (instead, he’s arrested), Hader replied, “Well dying, the story’s over, and I thought there was more story. There’s only so long a guy can get away with this.” He continued:

“I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going.’ And so, I think he would get caught. He’s not Jason Bourne or Walter White. He’s not a genius. He’s a very dumb guy. And it made sense, the idea of Gene Cousineau wanting justice for Janice and then getting it by the end, but he has to go through a transformation himself to get it.”

Barry being over: bad. Henry Winkler having more time for fish pics: good.

(Via TV Insider)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×