Russell Crowe Screams About ‘Fairness And Balance’ As Roger Ailes In ‘The Loudest Voice’ Teaser

04.16.19 2 hours ago

Remember in 1997 when the thematically-similar Dante’s Peak and Volcano both came out? Or a year later when Deep Impact and Armageddon each threatened to destroy Earth with asteroids? The same thing is happening again, except with a threat even greater than a volcano or space rock: Roger Ailes.

There are two competing projects about the disgraced Fox News chairman out there: Fair and Balanced, a film starring John Lithgow, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and The Loudest Voice, with Russell Crowe in heavy makeup as Ailes. Based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room, the seven-episode Showtimes series traces Ailes’ rise to right-wing power… and subsequent fall after he was accused of sexual harassment by several female Fox News employees, including Gretchen Carlson. “We’re way past politics. It’s war,” Crowe’s Ailes (good name for a beer) screams in the teaser above, quickly followed by, “And bring back fairness and balance!”

Here’s more on the series:

In today’s politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, molding Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government.

The Loudest Voice, which also stars Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, and Simon McBurney, premieres on June 30.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWSroger ailesRUSSELL CROWESHOWTIMETHE LOUDEST VOICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 day ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP