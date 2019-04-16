Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember in 1997 when the thematically-similar Dante’s Peak and Volcano both came out? Or a year later when Deep Impact and Armageddon each threatened to destroy Earth with asteroids? The same thing is happening again, except with a threat even greater than a volcano or space rock: Roger Ailes.

There are two competing projects about the disgraced Fox News chairman out there: Fair and Balanced, a film starring John Lithgow, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and The Loudest Voice, with Russell Crowe in heavy makeup as Ailes. Based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room, the seven-episode Showtimes series traces Ailes’ rise to right-wing power… and subsequent fall after he was accused of sexual harassment by several female Fox News employees, including Gretchen Carlson. “We’re way past politics. It’s war,” Crowe’s Ailes (good name for a beer) screams in the teaser above, quickly followed by, “And bring back fairness and balance!”

Here’s more on the series:

In today’s politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, molding Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government.

The Loudest Voice, which also stars Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, and Simon McBurney, premieres on June 30.