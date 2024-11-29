Domingo will soon make his feature film directing debut in Nat King Cole biopic , which he co-wrote (he will also star). Then he will shift into directing Scandalous , starring Sydney Sweeney (his Euphoria co-star) and David Jonsson (Industry, Alien: Romulus). First, however, Domingo will dominate the screen in The Madness, Netflix limited series that will soon be upon us.

Fear The Walking Dead fans must be getting a kick out of Colman Domingo’s rising career. He had a banner awards season for Rustin and The Color Purple and will eventually return as Euphoria‘s secret weapon, but man, his success has been long overdue after he carried later seasons of FTWD alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey. Domingo reveled in Victor Strand’s various shades of survival and villainy and completely sold the role, and in the process, he kept FTWD going even through its rougher seasons.

Plot

This conspiracy thriller series is either landing at the best or worst possible streaming time (if you know, you know), but the cat-and-mouse aspect of the series could entertain well. Domingo will portray Muncie Daniels, a TV pundit who appears to be (understandably) feeling some burnout. The Madness trailer arrived with the pessimistic “Like The End” single from James Blake, which underscores that mood, and according to Netflix, Muncie heads into “the Poconos to write the great American novel,” but all hell breaks loose.

Before Muncie can find his footing within shifting circumstances, the polarizing public figure realizes that he’s being framed for murdering “the Jesse Jackson of white supremacy.” So much for getting some peaceful and productive writing time in, right? From the synopsis:

Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he’s being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he’ll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

Cast

Along with Colman Domingo, The Madness co-stars Gabrielle Graham, Marsha Stephanie Blake, TJ Mixon, John Ortiz, and Tamsin Topolski.