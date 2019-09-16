Disney’s upcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will take its cues from the original trilogy while exploring various threads that lead into the current one. Despite all of this, and especially despite the fact that Pedro Pascal’s titular character looks an awful lot like the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, The Mandalorian is not about the most famous of the Republic’s clones. Fett isn’t even going to be a part of the series. But that didn’t stop Pascal from initially thinking he was going to be playing the man who caught Han Solo.

As reported by Comic Book, Pascal sat down with twenty-three magazine to discuss the Disney+ program and his involvement in it. As he recalled it, he “wanted to meet Jon Favreau” and “didn’t care what he wanted me to do”:

“So we met in Jon’s office, which was covered with story illustrations from this show — and I noticed the Mandalorian, a Boba Fett-looking character, immediately. I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s amazing that they are finally gonna get into this character.’ Jon talked about the story, visuals, and tone. I thought it was amazing and finally asked, ‘Well, who am I?’ I’m pointing to different characters, creatures, and aliens in the concept art, and John just looked at me and said ‘You’re the Mandalorian.'”

And for the briefest of moments, that’s when Pascal thought he would be playing Fett. “I was like, ‘WHAT? I get to play Boba Fett?'” Favreau quickly corrected him, saying, “‘No, he’s not Boba Fett. He’s the Mandalorian.'”

