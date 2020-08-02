Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Mandalorian.

The list of things we know about Season 2 of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian is short, but at least we know two key things: that it was able to wrap filming before quarantine began back in March and that it’s definitely hitting the streaming platform this fall. Beyond that, all we have our random clues about where the show may be heading.

The biggest of those clues is the fact that the de facto villain, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, wields the darksaber, which he used to get out of trouble in the final moments of Season 1’s last episode.

We’ve already seen Esposito tease some “major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action,” which is a lot of excitement, and for good reason: His lightsaber is the only one we’ve seen in the show itself thus far. And a new interview teases more details about the weapon’s place in Star Wars lore and its origin in the character’s story. In an interview with Deadline, Esposito suggested an “explanation” for how the weapon came into Gideon’s possession in what he described as a “collapsed world.”

“You’ll see more of the darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito said today. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.” Season 2 is expected to be back this fall, but, how soon is soon? “(The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together,” added Esposito.

The darksaber’s extensive history in Star Wars lore was one of the reasons why its appearance in Season 1 was such a delight, so knowing it will be a “key” to the upcoming season is very good news. That plot point will likely revolved around how Gideon ended up with the device in the first place, given that in the past it appears elsewhere, with other characters. Hearing quotes like this from Esposito doesn’t bring Season 2 any closer to our streaming devices, but it certainly gets fans excited about what’s to come.