TV

Grogu And ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Be Back In March 2023

by:

Get ready to aim your Razor Crest shifter toward Disney+ on March 1st. Mandalorian returns with a vengeance, following a second season that ended with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda (Baby Yoda) resolutely heading to the bounty hunter’s home planet. The teaser trailer Lucasfilm released in September was comprised almost entirely of Beskar-armored fighters strapped with jetpacks, but Carl Weathers are Giancarlo Esposito are returning in their respective roles, as is the rebellious leader Bo-Katan Kryze played by Katee Sackhoff.

According to Variety, Christopher Lloyd will also make an appearance in Mandalorian‘s third season, so the casting director continues a stellar win streak (shout out to Sarah Finn!).

Going by the teaser, it feels like the larger story arc will hit a lot closer to home this time around, mirroring the first season’s sewer-bound exiles. The big question is whether Din Djarin will reach Mandalore quickly or be waylaid by a series of slightly comic, western-themed side quests that pop up because the Razor Crest needs an oil change or Grogu eats the wrong eggs. The other big question is which of the other guest star characters will return. Amy Sedaris? Ming-Na Wen? Will Rosario Dawson drop by to say hello on the way to the set of the Ahsoka Tano spin-off show?

We’ll find out March 1st when Mandalorian returns.

(via Variety)

by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
by:
