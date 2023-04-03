In September of last year, Lizzo won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for her Amazon Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Because of that, Amazon Studios — who produced it alongside Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers — is extending the “About Damn Time” performer’s first-look deal, according to Billboard.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon, and MGM Studios shared in a statement. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” Lizzo added. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

It looks like Lizzo’s gonna have a good year.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.