Back in the day you couldn’t fix stupid gaffes in movies and television. Stanley Kubrick’s swords-and-sandals epic Spartacus is infamous for having plenty of Ancient Rome extras brandishing shiny new watches. That’s the version you can still stream today. But in our brave new world, if, let’s say, some guy with jeans finds his way into an episode of The Mandalorian, it doesn’t take long to digitally scrub him outta there, leaving no trace that he, and his denim, every existed.

Last week, The Mandalorian had its own Starbucks-cup-on-Game-of-Thrones debacle, when viewers noticed a dude lurking on the edge of a shot, wearing jeans and a tee-shirt in Chapter 12 of the Star Wars show. But now, a mere week later, he’s nowhere to be seen. As per IGN, Disney+ has already deleted him from the shot, ensuring that today’s casual earthling wear is nowhere to be found in a sci-fi show set in deepest space, in the distant past.

The blink-and-miss moment marred what was an otherwise rip-roaring episode, which found our masked and anonymous hero (Pedro Pascal) laying siege to an Imperial base alongside fellow rogues Greef Karga and Kara Dune (Carl Weathers and the now controversial Gina Carano). But thanks to cutting edge 2020 tech — plus some questionable ethics, from a company not above literally rewriting history and which has already been mocked for its, uh, creative way of handling the nudity in the PG-rated Splash — everyone can enjoy this Mulligan involving something only the most eagle-eyed would have noticed anyway.

