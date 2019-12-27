Through the first seven episodes of The Mandalorian, the titular bounty hunter was known as Mando on the show and Not Boba Fett by viewers. His real name ceased to matter once he was taken in as a child by the Mandalorians, following the death of his parents, and later became a bounty hunter. But in the season one finale, “Redemption,” Mando not only revealed his name, but he also took off his helmet for the first time.

If you were only paying attention to the Baby Yoda scenes in the episode (and boy did he have some cute reactions), you may have missed the debut of Mando’s name. There’s no swelling score, or crummy “I’m alone” scene; it happens as Moff Gideon is attempting to convince Mando, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga to hand over Baby Yoda by threatening them with a E-Web heavy repeating blaster. He refers to Cara as “Republican Shock Trooper Carasynthia Dune of Alderaan,” and reminds her of her history with the weapon, and advises Greef to “search the wisdom of his years” and lay down his blaster. But in between, Moff Gideon speaks to Mando directly.

“Perhaps the decommissioned Mandalorian hunter, Din Djarin, has heard the songs of the Siege of Mandalore, when gunships outfitted with similar ordnance laid waste to fields of Mandalorian recruits in the Night of a Thousand Tears,” he says, confirming that, as Pedro Pascal accidentally let slip, Mando’s name is Din Djarin. And here’s his face.

No wonder everyone in Westeros was horny for the Red Viper. Well, almost everyone.