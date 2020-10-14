We’re only a few weeks away from a major, life-altering event that’s been breathlessly covered for ages: The Mandalorian is returning on Oct. 30. Granted, you won’t be able to plow through all of it before Election Day; the episodes are staggered week-by-week, the old fashioned way. And to keep you pumped for another dip into the Star Wars-verse while distracting you from the horrors of the real world, they’ve released a new, action-packed teaser

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, the teaser — only 30 seconds long — is a mix of Season 1 and Season 2, bringing back the Darksaber and, of course, our hero (Pedro Pascal) doting on Baby Yoda. And while none of the things that have been teased at in articles makes its way into the ad, keep your eyes peeled and you can see some flashes of brief new sights.

Granted, this has nothing on the full-length Season 2 trailer, which dropped last month, and which promised some things we see in this new teaser, among them our bounty hunter protagonist’s new jetpack, pushing him ever closer into Boba Fett territory. Here’s the plot description for the show’s second spin:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian resumes on Disney+ starting Oct. 30.

(Via EW)