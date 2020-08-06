Thanks in no small part to one Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian became a viral and pop culture sensation within hours of debuting on Disney+ when it launched in November 2019. Since that time, three more streaming services have entered the market, but not a single one of them have delivered a series that comes anywhere close to the audience demand for The Mandalorian. It’s a bloodbath.

In a new study, Parrot Analytics measured the demand for series from Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock against the demand for traditional TV shows in the U.S. And what it found is that The Mandalorian absolutely smoked everything from its freshman class of new streaming services and even the networks. Via Hollywood Reporter:

The company found that The Mandalorian was far and away the most anticipated of all streaming shows. The Jon Favreau drama, which is set in the world of Star Wars, was made available on Disney+’s Nov. 12 launch day. Demand for the show was more than 55 times higher than the average TV series during that same week. “The Mandalorian is in a class of its own,” says Alejandro Rojas, director of applied analytics at Parrot.

Of course, the strength of The Mandalorian might also have a lot to do with the success of Disney+. The second highest show in demand was the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is another new entry from Disney’s streaming service. However, Clone Wars still lagged considerably behind The Mandalorian. Coming in third was HBO Max’s Looney Tunes reboot.

As if The Mandalorian wasn’t looking like enough of a breakout success, the live-action Star Wars series picked up an impressive 15 Emmy nominations thanks to its revolutionary filmmaking technology, its soon-to-be iconic score, and the wise casting decision of bringing on Giancarlo Esposito. Gus Fring with a lightsaber? How do you lose?

