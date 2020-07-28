Just like Baby Yoda took the internet by storm, The Mandalorian is making its presence felt at the Emmys in a big way. The groundbreaking, live-action Star Wars series scored an impressive 15 Emmy nominations, which is huge for Disney+. The streaming service isn’t even a year old, and already, its very first original series is locking down industry awards.

Thanks to its revolutionary filmmaking process that pushed the boundaries of visual effects from everything to location shots to the insanely life-like Baby Yoda animatronic, a badass musical score by Ludwig Göransson, Pedro Pascal‘s voice-over work, and the chilling performance of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, the accolades came rolling in. Via Deadline:

The Mandalorian scored noms for Best Drama, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, Production Design for Narrative Program (half-hour), Cinematography for Single Camera (half hour), Fantasy/sci-fi costumes, 3 single-camera Picture editing for a drama series, Prosthetic make-up, music composition, a guest actor in a drama series nod for Giancarlo Esposito, 2 sound-editing in a comedy/drama half hour series, outstanding special vfx, and stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie.

In celebration of its Emmy success, The Mandalorian was quick to share the news on its official Twitter account below:

#TheMandalorian is nominated for 15 Emmy® Awards including “Outstanding Drama Series." pic.twitter.com/sUNtLTbReY — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) July 28, 2020

Despite the pandemic, The Mandalorian fans will be happy to know that season two is currently on track for its fall release on Disney+. The upcoming season is rumored to include appearances by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tona, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, along with other surprise characters including Timothy Olyphant in a mystery role. On top of bringing in the new episodes on time, pre-production on season three has also begun, which means there’s still plenty more The Mandalorian adventures on the way, and most importantly, a lot more Baby Yoda.

Granted, the little guy is going to have his real name revealed soon, but he’ll always be Baby Yoda around here.

(Via Deadline)