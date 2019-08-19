Jennifer Aniston And Steve Carell Return To TV In ‘The Morning Show’ Trailer

It’s not as if the world needs more streaming services, but… that’s it, actually. The world doesn’t need more streaming services, but Apple TV+, the self-described “new home for the world’s most creative storytellers,” might still be worth a subscription, if only for The Morning Show. The morning news series has quite the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and every episode was directed by the great Mimi Leder (The Leftovers).

“The Morning Show explores the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to Apple+. “Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the mine field of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power.” The trailer, which you can watch above, begins with Aniston’s character announcing that her long-time co-anchor, played by Carell, was fired after allegations were made against him. Enter Witherspoon as a field reporter who doesn’t fit “any mold.” Expect lots of screaming.

The Morning Show — Aniston and Carell’s first starring role on a TV show since Friends and The Office, respectively — debuts this fall on Apple+.