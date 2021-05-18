After being named Iceland’s Strongest Man for 10 straight years, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones, retired from strongman competitions last November. “I was happy with everything I did in strongman,” he explained, adding, “I won everything there is to win in the strength world, at least all the big titles. And I was just happy. That’s the thing guys, I was happy. I was happy that I was able to win all these shows but still be healthy, and I wanted to stay healthy.”

Björnsson isn’t finished with being ridiculously, preposterously strong, however.

The Mountain is now a boxer, and as part of his training, he lost over 100 pounds. “I’m extremely happy with my shape right now,” he said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. “When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kgs (451 pounds). And now I’m down to 155 kgs (341 pounds). Feeling good, feeling healthy.” Björnsson eats four meals a day, beginning with a breakfast that consists of “three eggs and 200 grams chicken, as well as a smoothie made with 150 grams yogurt, 100 grams of berries, and 40 grams of oats,” according to Men’s Health. His least favorite meal is meal three: “220 grams of chicken, 250 grams of potatoes, and 100 grams of greens.”

“I’m not a huge fan of chicken. But I have different goals now than I did when I was in strongman, so the diet is slightly different. It’s as clean as it gets. I’m never really hungry and I’m never really full throughout the day.”

Not a huge fan of chicken? No wonder he and his brother didn’t get along.

(Via Men’s Health)