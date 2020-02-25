The ‘New Pope’ Popedown: Guess Who’s Back, Baby!

The New Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s ‘The New Pope,’ ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. The Young Pope lives

It was always coming to this. One does not bring back Jude Law as a character as dynamic as The Young Pope, Lenny Belardo himself, and then leave him in a coma for an entire season. One does not, probably, even leave him in a coma for six full episodes, but that is why you and I are not Young/New Pope creator Paolo Sorrentino. (Unless… wait. Are you Paolo Sorrentino? Wow. Hi, Paolo. I love your show.)

Still, even with that said, the execution of it all was shocking in the best way.

Lenny Belardo woke up from an irreversible 12-month coma, removed his own oxygen mask, then got right back to business without missing a beat. Did he immediately ask for a Cherry Coke Zero? Naturally. Did he start smoking cigarettes and wearing terrific sweaters and doing that really intense thing he does where he’ll say something very deep and meaningful to a female follower, get real close in a way that makes you think he might kiss her, then walk away? A few times. Was he still a fully-jacked shirtless sex symbol despite lying in a bed for a year and living off of intravenous fluids and maybe an Ensure or two pumped straight into his stomach via feeding tube? Why not!

It was wonderful. I was over here whooping while watching my screener. John Malkovich has been a blast as the very emo and well-dressed New Pope, but Jude Law is freaking magnetic in this role. He spent the rest of the episode holed up in hiding in the home of his doctor, repairing the doctor’s relationship with the wife who had fallen into a deep depression over the health of their unresponsive son, and repeatedly denying that his awakening was in any way “a miracle.” He even tried to cure their son by shouting at God a lot, which doesn’t seem all that productive to me, but I am not now nor have I ever been a Young Pope, so what do I know?

This episode, as much as any over the production’s two seasons, danced across the high-brow/low-brow divide like it never existed at all. There were thoughtful examinations of religion and loss and the confusing nature of being credited with something great that you don’t feel you deserve. There was idolatry and terrorism and parents learning to live again. There was also, I must stress, a depiction of what appeared to be the Virgin Mary fainting at the sight of Jude Law sauntering down the beach in a white Speedo, which we’ll get to shortly.

No other show can pull this off. I’m not sure any other show has or would want to try, to be honest, but still. Credit where credit is due. Next week should be fun, as word has leaked about his recovery and he is planning to return to Rome. The New Pope will not handle it well. I say this because The New Pope is not handling anything particularly well. Which brings us to…

4. John Malkovich’s dog died

It’s very dangerous to be an animal the pope has affection for on this show. Last year, protestors murdered The Young Pope’s kangaroo. (Not a metaphor. The Australian government sent him a kangaroo as a gift and he released it into the Vatican gardens. They were buddies. It was sad.) This year, The New Pope’s beloved dog died, possibly in the terrorist attack that damaged St. Peter’s Basilica and priceless works of art by Michelangelo. The New Pope responded to all of this — the terrorism, yes, of course, but mostly the dog — by retreating to his chambers to sulk and play the harp and do massive amounts of drugs. As one does.

It’s been a rough stretch for this guy, man. His interview went sideways when he started going through withdrawal in the middle of a question about the church’s abuse scandals, he had to cover up an ongoing coke-fueled orgy between high-ranking Vatican officials and an underage schoolgirl, and now his dog died. Things could be going better. They won’t, though, not with the charming and handsome former pope strolling back into town after almost literally rising from the dead. Malkovich might just hope up in his room and stay there until he dies.