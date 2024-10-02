Darn it, The Night Agent is inexplicably likable, and that is only one of the reasons why this show sits at Spot 7 ( with 800,000,000+ hours streamed) on overall Netflix’s Top 10 TV Series (English). Netflix did not hesitate to renew the series, and production took off again like an espionage-fueled rocket. Basso’s Peter has climbed out of the basement for the long term, so let’s talk about what he might be chasing in the second season.

You can’t browse streaming services for more than a moment without hitting a currently running spy series. They are everywhere, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith , Slow Horses , Citadel, and The Old Man . One of the more difficult-to-avoid-binging options, however, is Netflix’s The Night Agent, which brings a semi-unique twist of tossing an inexperienced basement FBI desk agent out into the field, where all hell breaks loose. Sure, the writing is not exactly prestige TV, especially where dialogue is concerned, and this is most decidedly digestible fare rather than complex, but you know what? That is more than alright.

Plot

This season will go off book after the first season adapted Matthew Quirk’s same-named book about FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who took a fateful phone call that set the action wheels in motion. So, there technically isn’t any source material from which to draw clues, but we do know that Peter will formally get his feet wet in the Night Action program. That also means that he won’t be solely D.C-based and will head abroad with the show filming part of this season in Thailand as well as stateside, mainly in Manhattan. Peter will be learning the ropes from Catherine, but simply because he’s left his usual stomping grounds doesn’t mean that won’t see familiar characters.

Luciane Buchanan’s Rose will return, and and Peter does notably have “some unfinished business” with Hong Chau’s White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr. In other words, she must have survived her gun wounds, although whether she will be on the hook for treason remains to be seen.

What is a sure thing, however, is that filming is complete on the second season, and showrunner Shawn Ryan went several steps further according to TV Line, which quotes him as declaring, “[W]e have finished editing all 10 episodes and are just working on sound, music and VFX. We’re working hard to have the episodes ready for fans as soon as possible!” Sure, fans are antsy for more Night-Agent-ing, but this show is still managing an impressive schedule after debuting in March 2023 and now hitting the home stretch. How fast has the production been motoring? Deadline has that insight:

The Night Agent is on a very tight schedule as Netflix announced last week that Season 2 will premiere in 2024. Getting a 10-episode season of an elaborate action drama series ready before end of the year will be a major feat, especially given the fact that series on a global streamer like Netflix take longer to release because they also have to undergo dubbing/subtitling for the various territories.

A few more things worth mentioning before we move to cast, etc:

(1) Word of third season has been swirling, so Peter had better finish that learning curve;

(2) Showrunner Sean Ryan has “sign[ed] a big, four-year overall deal,” which “has been described as ‘pretty remarkable’ in the current economic environment'” with Netflix. This could forecast spin offs in the works but most certainly more seasons.

Cast

Louis Herthum will debut this season as Berto Colon, a global-strings puller and boss of an ex-Marine fixer. Brittany Snow will appear as Catherine, Peter’s much more seasoned partner. Teddy Sears and Arienne Mandi will also join the cast.

On the returning side: Basso is back in action with Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau as confirmed returning cast members. Thus far, the streamer hasn’t revealed whether D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, and/or Enrique Murciano will surface onscreen in any timeline.