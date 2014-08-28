The One With The Complete History Of ‘Friends’ Reunions

Every time Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, or Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, or Lisa Kudrow and anyone who isn’t David Schwimmer get together in the same room, the Internet goes crazy. Friends has been off the air for 10 years, but it feels more wildly popular than ever, probably because TBS airs 27 episodes a day. The cast is smart enough to know enough that if they’re working on a project that could use more media attention, all they have to do is slide down their pile of money and give a Friend a call.

Though sometimes they feel like getting back together just for the hell of it. Jennifer Aniston was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and while she didn’t have anything specific to promote (THEORY: she wanted to divert attention away from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding announcement), she appeared in a sketch with Cox and Kudrow. It’s not the first on-screen Friends reunion and it won’t be the last, so this history is only complete until later today, when Ross shows up outside Perry’s mansion screaming “PIVOT.”

Courteney Cox on Matthew Perry’s Go On

David Schwimmer on Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy

David Schwimmer on Matt LeBlanc’s Joey (he directed two episodes)

Jennifer Aniston on Courteney Cox’s Cougar Town

Jennifer Aniston on Courteney Cox’s Dirt

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox on Ellen

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry on Piers Morgan Live

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow on Hollywood Game Night

Matthew Perry on Courteney Cox’s Cougar Town

Matt LeBlanc on Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy