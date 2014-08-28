The One With The Complete History Of ‘Friends’ Reunions

Every time Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, or Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, or Lisa Kudrow and anyone who isn’t David Schwimmer get together in the same room, the Internet goes crazy. Friends has been off the air for 10 years, but it feels more wildly popular than ever, probably because TBS airs 27 episodes a day. The cast is smart enough to know enough that if they’re working on a project that could use more media attention, all they have to do is slide down their pile of money and give a Friend a call.
Though sometimes they feel like getting back together just for the hell of it. Jennifer Aniston was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and while she didn’t have anything specific to promote (THEORY: she wanted to divert attention away from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding announcement), she appeared in a sketch with Cox and Kudrow. It’s not the first on-screen Friends reunion and it won’t be the last, so this history is only complete until later today, when Ross shows up outside Perry’s mansion screaming “PIVOT.”
Courteney Cox on Matthew Perry’s Go On
David Schwimmer on Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy
David Schwimmer on Matt LeBlanc’s Joey (he directed two episodes)
Jennifer Aniston on Courteney Cox’s Cougar Town
Jennifer Aniston on Courteney Cox’s Dirt
Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox on Ellen
Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry on Piers Morgan Live
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow on Hollywood Game Night
Matthew Perry on Courteney Cox’s Cougar Town
Matt LeBlanc on Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy
I assume Fallon or Kimmel will eventually orchestrate a reunion of the full cast together eventually.
eventually.
Courtney Cox was also on Kudrow’s Web Therapy.. and Kudrow made an appearance on Cougar Town, too.
You missed one of the best references to this type of behavior, Matt LeBlanc in Episodes trying to get someone from Friends to show up on his new sit-com. After calling every single one and hearing how they despise him, he ends up with Gunter as the “surprise Friends guest star”
That was fantastic.
That was so Gunther.
This is one of my favorite episodes they’re very funny. It would be nice for them to get together ag