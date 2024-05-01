It’s Walton Goggins‘ world — we’re just living it. The actor has been killing it for years in The Shield, Justified, The Righteous Gemstones (you have that song stuck in your head, you know the one), Vice Principals, and multiple Quentin Tarantino movies, and now he’s more famous than ever after playing The Ghoul in Amazon Prime Video’s huge hit, Fallout. Goggins is also a long-overdue sex symbol, based on the replies to a recent Instagram post of his.

“A White Lotus day off… the Similan Islands… with these Trouble Makers! I love a Saturday. Sawadee Khap everybody,” Goggins wrote during a break from filming season three of Mike White’s HBO series. In photo #3, he’s looking mighty ripped, something that did not go unnoticed by his followers.

Holy pecs.

Didn’t know the Ghoul was shredded.

I need him in a way that’s damaging to feminism

I love these WL brothers! And their collective abs!!!

Seriously an amazing actor! The perfect Ghoul Daddy

Damn bro is smoking hot

need this man biblically

Here’s the post:

Goggins also shared a Deadline report that Fallout was seen by over 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability, making it the most-watched title on Prime Video since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.