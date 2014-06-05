The Series Finale That Helped Us Cope With The ‘Lost’ Finale And Every Other Disappointing Finale Since

It’s been 21 years since Quantum Leap went off the air, and I still think about it more than I probably should. I like to think that the Quantum Leap finale prepared me for the disappointing Seinfeld finale, and that if I had not known that crushing disappointment, the Lost finale would’ve sent me into a weeks’ long funk of depression. Quantum Leap taught me how to cope with the kind of devastation only a years’ long obsession with a television show that craps out in the end can deliver.
THAT ENDING MADE NO F***ING SENSE.
I mean, look: It’s not exactly show creator Donald Bellisario’s fault. At least on shows like Lost and Dexter that took a crap on their viewers in the end, Bellisario wasn’t working toward a finale. The last episode of Quantum Leap that aired — “Mirror Image – August 8, 1953” — wasn’t designed as a series finale, but a season finale that Bellisario took and just tacked some extra crap on to give viewers a sense of closure. Hell, it was so rushed together that they didn’t even spell the main character’s name correctly in this subtitle (Beckett has two Ts):
But the truth, according to some suggestions, is that the original intended episode wasn’t much better, that the god-like being in that episode was supposed to an alien, that Dr. Sam Beckett was going to leap into the distant future, and that Al was also going to become a leaper and chase down Sam in the future. I don’t know how true that is, but given the way things were going in that final season — Sam began leaping into the bodies of famous people and/or famous adjacent people and never forget the Evil Leapers (NEVER FORGET) — I wouldn’t put it past Bellisario to bring in space aliens.
But that didn’t happen, and what we were left with after five fantastic seasons of sci-fi television (a rarity back in the 90s) was complete nonsense. Here’s a quick refresher: Sam leaps into a bar in 1953, on the day of his birthday. He looked into the mirror and for the first time, he saw himself. He’s leaped into his own body (nevermind that his body at the time was a baby). In that bar, he mostly met people with whom he’d met in his travels over the years, only they shared the names of the people who helped him leap around: Ziggy, Gushy, Al.
It felt like something really big was happening, that Sam would have a conversation with Al the bartender (a man we’d seen in the pilot episode) that would answer all the questions we had about the show, about Sam Beckett, about why he was leaping, ABOUT THE COSMOS.
Instead, the episode crapped out. Sam decided to leap back to the Vietnam era to tell Beth’s ex-wife to wait for him (originally, Al was MIA, and when he returned, his wife had shacked up with another man), basically changing the entire timeline because Al would end up with Beth and have four kids, and how would he have enough time to DEVOTE HIS LIFE TO HELPING SAM LEAP AROUND?
In the end, despite the fact that the premise of the show asked when Sam would leap back home, he decided never to stop leaping, to forever put right what was wrong. There was just too much evil left in the world.
Would we ever find out who really developed the Quantum Leap accelerator? NO! (But we were to assume that Sam did it himself). Would Sam ever find out more about his life before he began leaping? NO. Would we find out what the “unknown force” that was driving him was? NO (It was probably Sam). How was it even possible that only Sam could see and hear Al’s hologram? How did that hologram travel in time? Was Al the Bartender God? Or was he Sam? WAS SAM HAVING A CONVERSATION WITH HIMSELF?
We’ll never f**king know because NBC pulled the plug on the series before they could develop a proper ending. But who even knows if they had more time if they could’ve come up with something much better. That’s the problem with shows like these that present unanswerable questions. By their very nature, THEY CAN’T BE ANSWERED.
But it doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Poor Sam would never go home, and I’d never get resolution. Quantum Leap ruined me, but it also prepared me for a life of television disappointments. So when George R.R. Martin drops dead, and HBO slaps an ending together that makes Theon Greyjoy the new King of Westeros and Arya his child bride, it may suck, but by God, I’ll be ready for it.
I uses to love this show. The ending always made my nose bleed though.
The John Doe guys did this right: series gets canceled before everything can be resolved, so they spell out exactly where it was going to go in a post-cancellation interview.
[www.ew.com],,701496,00.html
Well that URL got ruined. [www.ew.com],,701496,00.html
I like the episode where Sam leaped into Paul Blake, quarterback for the Texas State University Fightin’ Armadillos. Or the retard, I liked when he leaped into the retard.
I still love the Seinfeld finale. It retro-actively colors every re-run of the show that I watch. While I still laugh and enjoy the show… they really were some terrible, self-centered, human beings.
I love the finale too. Seinfeld is a lot like King of Queens. Great shows filled with terrible people. Seinfeld is better of course.
I had this exact thought last night with the Nazi-limo rerun that was on. It could have been the best night of their lives, but they ended up in a limo pretending to be a NAZI LEADER. Only George.
I thought the finale was perfect, making the viewer realize just how terrible these four people were, and how perverse it was to be rooting for them all those years, was the best way to end the show.
Totally disagree about King of Queens, the only show that’s come close to capturing the dynamic is Always Sunny.
Sam is still leaping?! Sweeeet! …hopefully he leaps into Oberyn and “puts the wrong things right”!
Even as a youngster, I was disappointed that Sam didn’t bang every woman who came on to him.
I’m surprised there’s not more quantum leap days of future past jokes.
Who else can still quote the ENTIRE beginning script? I miss shows that had actual stories for the intro.
Just like the MacGyver song, I can still sing along to them all.
Absolutely, exactly the way she said it. I often overdo it, especially “the leap hooome.”
Between this and finale of “Enterprise,” you really start to feel bad for all the work that Scott Bakula has put in to promising Sci-Fi concepts, only to get shafted in the end by networks with no loyalty to the story or the fan base.
He was also Chucks dad
The Enterprise finale, which wasn’t even really an episode of Enterprise, it was a TNG episode.
ONLY cool thing about that finale is the ending shot where you get Picard giving the intro speech over the D, into Kirk with the 1701, into Archer with the NX-01. That like… 30 seconds… was awesome television.
21 years already? Where has the time gone and can I somehow leap back and correct all my mistakes?
And by mistakes I mean all my grammer errors on the internet.
The JFK episode was mind-blowing. I don’t think I watched the show much past that but kind of a bummer they didn’t give him any kind of real closure.
The JFK episode was mind-blowing.
I remember Sam had to slit his wrists as Oswald and I was like damn, that’s pretty fucking metal.
something something if it wasn’t for him Jackie Kennedy would have been killed that day too.
My favorite episode I still think about was when he leaped into Vietnam and saved the life of the war photographer who ends up wining a Pulitzer for her photo of a captive Al being lead away to a POW camp.
That Vietnam episode, right in the feels.
So many of them were right in the feels. Or the balls. I loved when he had to dress up as a woman & got revenge on the terrible boss who was raping his secretary.
Duchess, that Vietnam episode was great (plus it had Al in it – which made that part of the finale so poignant.) Plus he finally does get the sexy lady. My favorite episode was The Boogeyman. Just liked seeing the fake Al screwing with Sam and the Stephen King stuff was one of the best callbacks they’ve done. When he leaps home and sings “Imagine” was great too because his little sister knew it was a real song.
I liked the “Quantum Leap finale”, rushed as it was.
The only disappointment I had was what I had read was Bellasario’s plan for the following season, in which Sam was to have leaped into…Thomas Magnum.
(Bellasario also wrote Magnum, P.I., so it not only would have tied the two series together, but also given us another episode of Magnum, P.I.)
Magnum PI was another show cancelled before a true ending could have happened.
Duchess, I thought it was the opposite. I thought they were supposed to end it at season 7, when he got shot and it was implied he died, and then they were all like, “whoopsie, he totes lived!” and tacked on season 8.
At least Al didn’t spend 5 minutes of the last episode badly parallel parking
I recently got the DVD sets pretty cheap and found out my girlfriend had never watched it. I corrected this oversight immediately.
And because nobody else has said it yet. “Oh boy”
I thought the reason we got that ending of Quantum Leap was because of The Fugitive. The final episode of The Fugitive was one of the most watched events in TV history. Dr. Richard Kimble confronted the one-armed man and was acquitted of his crimes. Because everyone on the planet knew how the series ended, no networks were interested in rerunning the series for syndication. The producers said on the DVD that they would have made a ton more money if they left the ending unresolved. So when other TV shows ended about falsely accused fugitives like The A-Team or The Hulk they were given unresolved finales so they could flourish in syndication. I figured the same was true for Quantum Leap.
I’ve never like stories that were wrapped up in a tidy little package. I like dramas that end and I’m like, WTF just happened. I’ve always kind of liked to speculate about all the possible directions that show could have gone. I don think any show should go longer than 5 seasons.
I also liked the Seinfeld finale.
Why even mention Lost in the title of this article? Damon Lindoff was right about everyone.
I loved Quantum Leap – but yep, that finale was rather disappointing. Even though Sam started leaping into famous people or those ‘close’ to the famous, I don’t think it took anything away from Season 5 as the Lee Harvey Oswald episodes and the Evil Leaper ones were amazing. To be honest, I disliked the Abigail trilogy more than say, the Elvis or Marilyn Monroe episodes.
Oh, man, I LOVE the Abigail trilogy.
I liked the concept and the narrative – don’t get me wrong. I think I just found the little girl unbelievably annoying and that killed it for me!
I know the writer’s opinion is worth nothing when he cites Lost having a bad finale in the title. I can’t believe people still think “they were dead the whole time” when there was a 3 minute scene specifically saying they weren’t.
I couldn’t even understand that misconception immediately after the final aired.
I agree wholeheartedly that the Quantum Leap finale was just awful and disappointing and suck, and it has been a number of years since I last saw it, but I thought it was either spelled out or at least made very obvious that Al the Bartender was indeed God.
Also, point of interest, around the time Scott Bakula was getting his Star Trek on, there were attempts to create a Quantum Leap sequel/spin off. The premise would have been the project lost contact with Sam, who is still out there somewhere leaping but without Al or any back up, and Al recruits Sam’s daughter to Leap to try to find him. So basically Quantum Leap again but with a woman and the over arching plot not being “why is this happening/can I get home?” but rather “Can we find Same?”
Could have been good. Probably would have been lame.
I remember hearing this about 3 years ago. I think they even mentioned something about Troian Bellisario playing the lead??
Oh, and another thing I loved about the finale was that he was being bounced through time by Daniel Simpson Day. D-Day (ironically, today) to his friends. The last words on the screen should have been: Dr Sam Beckett. Whereabouts unknown.
[The Evil Leaper memory makes me sad.]
I must be the only one that not only liked the ending, but think that it made a lot of sense. Go figure, people.
Where do I begin?
Sam didn’t leap into himself on “the day of his birthday” it was the day of his actual birth, at the exact time that he was born.
Many of the questions you have that you feel went unresolved are answered throughout the course of the series, in fact most of them are answered in the pilot or at least very early on in the series.
“Would we ever find out who really developed the Quantum Leap accelerator? NO! (But we were to assume that Sam did it himself).” Sam was the principle creator of Project Quantum Leap, but basically everybody in the future (1999), including Sam’s wife, were important members of the government funded initiative.
“Would Sam ever find out more about his life before he began leaping? NO.” Sam gradually learned more and more (as did we, the audience) throughout the series. The series initially had the concept they explained as “Swiss cheese memory” that leaping produced gaps in Sam’s memories. We would learn and more about what Sam did prior to leaping in the pilot, especially in the episodes “The Leap Home, Part 1” where Sam leaps into himself as a teenager and “The Leap Back” where Sam and Al switch places with Sam in the imaging chamber and Al stuck in the past, since Sam is back in his body in 1999 his memory starts to return.
“Would we find out what the “unknown force” that was driving him was? NO (It was probably Sam).” Ok, I’ll give you that one. That was definitely a questions that was never answered, but Al the Bartender did tell him it was Sam himself controlling the leaping. Whether he was being honest or not is open to interpretation.
“How was it even possible that only Sam could see and hear Al’s hologram?” The imaging chamber was coded to Sam’s brainwaves.
“How did that hologram travel in time?” Technology. It is never explicitly explained, but basically Sam’s body is actually still in 1999 and just his consciousness is traveling in time. The consciousness of the person he leaps into jumps into Sam’s body in 1999. Using Sam’s brainwaves and learning who is in Sam’s body they can then find where Sam is in time. How Al’s hologram is actually projected back in time isn’t explained, but we’ll have to chalk this up to suspension of disbelief.
“Was Al the Bartender God? Or was he Sam? WAS SAM HAVING A CONVERSATION WITH HIMSELF?” Yes, no and maybe to all three questions. I don’t know.
When I go back and re-watch the QL finale, I still get teary. It was my favorite show (I can still say the opening voice over word for word with all the emotion in that woman’s voice.). The final season was awful (starting with Oswald.) But I thought that the finale pulled it all together and gave me closure. Lost taught me not to get too wrapped up in what I thought the series finale should be about. I enjoy each episode on its own and don’t try to predict where it is going. It has served me well. Now I can enjoy the stag in Hannibal and not wonder what significance it has based on Norse mythology or something.
Here is my thought. They actually could have very easily made this a really great episode if a few things had happened. First of all, Sam and Al (the hologram) should have had a really big heart to heart about everything that was going on instead of him just telling him who he thought was in control of his leaps, Al should have refused to let Sam go back and change history for him and Sam should have done it anyway.
Now we have ourselves a little problem, but its not unsolvable. The problem is that Sam saving Al’s marriage changes everything they have ever done together. The solution revolves around 2 episodes, one where there was a meeting to determine the future of quantum leap and the “judge” changed into another person before their eyes based on the time Sam changed in the past, and the episode where Sam leaped into Al himself to help save an undercover cop. The first episode I mentioned shows that wherever “now” is, Sam changing it will have instantaneous effects, meaning that if he fixes anything that causes Al to be in a happy family and never having anything to do with the project, a replacement will come in for Al (someone who instead of Al was chosen as Sam’s guide) which works in conjunction with the second episode I mentioned earlier.
Now that we can look past the Al variable, we can focus a little more on what the heck is going on. Like why Frank and Jimmy are renamed to Taunchy and Tate, and why Captain Galaxy is there but clueless to his past. My theory is that Al the bartender is an archangel able to manipulate the environment and he knew he needed help in his (lack of) explanation to Sam on why he should keep leaping and righting wrongs. He had to show Sam what a leap looked like from another person’s point of view. So you may be mad that the show didn’t verbally answer all your questions, but in a way it did answer quite a few.
Does Sam ever make it home? No. Why not? He realizes he has discovered what he actually wants out of life, “making the world a better place”. Al the bartender even offers him a sabbatical, but Sam knows that his true place is lost in time righting wrongs.
Why did Sam leap to his birthday as himself but older? He finished the loop. The one connecting the 2 ends of the string. Therefore, like Al’s uncle who leaped as himself (years after he had died), Sam no longer needed a person to switch with, he could leap as himself (hence the end leap where he fixed Al’s life as himself)
Whoa whoa whoa what about Sam’s wife?? Sam fixed Al’s past, directly effecting his own future, which in turn means that Sam may be married to someone else, or more likely in his line of work not married at all. So stop feeling bad for her.
Those questions answered really made me feel better about the finale and the series in general and I hope they do for you too.
Ok. I was just thinking about the show and decided to google it. Here’s my take. I believe Al was a major part of getting the government to go with the Quantum Leap project. He poured himself into it, because he had nothing else. His wife had given up on him and remarried. This guy pitches an idea to go back in time to change history. Wow what a concept. I need my history changed so I’ll help you pitch it. Al is a major player in the military. When Sam was missing they almost pulled the plug. Al told him he had to do something to prove he was still out there. Remember that episode? So the finale comes and Sam changes Al’s past. He returns home to his wife. They have kids, grandkids, retires from the military. What? Now he doesn’t pitch the QL project. It doesn’t exist anymore. Sam Beckett never returned home, because technically HE NEVER LEFT!
Sam decided to leap back to the Vietnam era to tell… Beth’s ex-wife.. to wait for him ??????????? Becket with one T back at ya!
I’m a bit confused here; it does not help that I only vaguely recall this finale, but wo is the “Beth” refrenced here, in the statement “Sam decided to leap back to the Vietnam era to tell Beth’s ex-wife to wait for him”? Was the a queer or trans) character I completely failed to register? In my defense, I was fairly young and naïve to the world-at-large at the time; don’t think I even knew anyone who was publicly “out” back then…
WAJ, the phrase should have been “Al’s ex-wife, Beth.”
WAJ, the phrase should have been “Al’s ex-wife, Beth.”