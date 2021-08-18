In the history of great pop culture x sneaker collaborations, The Simpsons and Adidas have created some truly memorable kicks, including this year’s Flaming Moe and Duff Beer creations. Now, a-diddly-didas is upping its shoe game with what might be the coolest-ever tribute to the world’s least cool cartoon character: Ned Flanders.



HotNewHipHop.com offered a sneak peek at the upcoming release, which is described as having “father-like aesthetics,” noting:

The colorway of the shoe is completely based on Flanders’ everyday outfit as we are met with browns, greens, and even some pink on the insole. As for the packaging, we get a picture of Flanders standing outside of his lefthanded-themed store called the “Leftorium.” This is a great way to pay homage to the character and we’re sure Simpsons fans will be eager to cop.

If the green and brown tones (Ned’s signatures colors) aren’t for you, they could make the perfect gift for the god-fearing leftie in your life. Even if you don’t plan to wear the shoes, ScreenRant notes that the box the sneakers come in is its own kind of collectible. It features original artwork of Ned standing outside of his Leftorium—a store created specifically for southpaws—with a sign declaring “Left Handers Rule!”



Sneaker Freaker notes that the shoes, which will retail for $120, are scheduled to be released on October 3, 2021.

(Via HotNewHipHop.com)