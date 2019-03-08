Michael Jackson’s Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’ Is Being Pulled

FOX

Usually any news regarding Michael Jackson is occasion for me to back into some bushes because I don’t want to deal with the obsessive fanbase, but this news item seemed too surprising to ignore. The Simpsons‘ creators have decided to remove the episode featuring Jackson’s uncredited voice acting — “Stark Raving Dad,” the Season 3 premiere from September 19th, 1991 — after watching HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which left them with little doubt that pulling the episode was the “only choice” they could make.

The Simpsons creators Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, and Al Jean were unanimous in their decision, with Brooks telling The Wall Street Journal, “It feels clearly the only choice to make. The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this.” Brooks went on, “This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain.”