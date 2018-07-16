‘The Simpsons’ Look Like They’ll Be Traveling To ‘Jurassic World’ This Halloween

#Jurassic World #The Simpsons
07.15.18 42 mins ago

FOX

The Simpsons will return for season thirty this fall, bringing with it another edition of their long-running Halloween Treehouse of Horror specials. Indiewire shared some details and the exclusive look at the Comic-Con poster for this season’s entry, giving fans of H.P. Lovecraft and genetic “dinosaurs” a reason to tune in. As it turns out, Homer will be messing with the mythical and malevolent cosmic being known as Cthulu this season, and we’ll see the show give their interpretation of Jurassic World:

Homer wins an oyster-eating contest against the mythical Cthulhu. Springfield is overrun by plant body-snatchers, Lisa finally snaps, and Mr. Burns opens a retirement home with some Jurassic upgrades.

Like Cthulu needs to eat oysters! To the letter writing station!

Anyway, the poster can be seen here, and it gives us a look at how some of these scenarios will play out. Cthulu definitely looks more like the Kraken from the old Clash Of The Titans movie, and it seems like that might open the show. Indiewire adds that Al Jean teased the episode will spoof Jurassic World, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, and The Three Faces Of Eve, seen on the poster with the ghoulish looking plant characters, Lisa’s crazy stance in the top corner, and the gyrosphere vehicle from Jurassic World surrounded by the old folks transformed into dinosaurs.

TOPICS#Jurassic World#The Simpsons
TAGSCthuluInvasion Of The Body SnatchersJURASSIC WORLDTHE SIMPSONSTREEHOUSE OF HORROR

