‘The Sinner’ Looks Creepy As Hell In Its Season 2 Trailer

Once again, we know WHO did it… but we don’t know WHY. Here’s an exclusive first look at #TheSinner Season 2 @TheSinnerUSA pic.twitter.com/Qx5D6fB3Sy — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 14, 2018

The season one trailer for The Sinner, the surprising USA Network crime drama in which Jessica Biel demonstrated some serious dramatic chops despite a cumbersome finale, was very creepy. Seeing as how the second season marks the series’ transformation into an anthology, with few cast members beside Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose returning, its trailer opted for a similar route. In other words, it’s really creepy. And while much of this has to do with Carrie Coon’s performance in a new major role, said creepiness is largely due to the fact that season two’s culprit is a child.

That’s right. According to the new trailer posted on Twitter by Biel (an executive producer on the series), a 13-year-old boy named Julian Walker (Elisha Henig) apparently poisons his parents in The Sinner‘s second season. When asked what he did to them by Ambrose, the kid simply says, “They died.” Close-up shots from interviews, or interrogations, held with little Julian reveal he thought “it wasn’t supposed to hurt,” as well as some kind of uncontrollable rage that fuels him.

As for Coon, little is known about her character Vera other than what Variety reported in May, describing her “as a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.” Even so, by the end of the trailer, she’s apparently on Julian’s side for reasons that will be made clear once The Sinner season two premieres on Sunday, August 1st. “He’s so far beyond anything you can understand,” she exclaims. “You have no idea.”