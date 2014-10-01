The Story Behind Sarah Silverman’s Firing From ‘Saturday Night Live’

It was interesting to see that, in her promos for this week’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Sarah Silverman made light of her stint as a writer and featured player on Saturday Night Live twenty years ago. While many may know that Silverman is a former cast member of SNL, like some other short-lived female cast members — Julia Louis Dreyfus, Michaela Watkins, Casey Wilson, Jenny Slate — it’s not something we immediately associate with her.
In Silverman’s case, it’s because she had such a small presence during her one year stint on the show. As a writer, only one of her sketches made it as far as dress rehearsal (it didn’t make it into the final show), and as a performer, you’d be hard pressed to remember her from anything. Silverman made absolutely no impression. She herself admits that she “bombed” and that, during her stay, she did not write “one single funny sketch.”
Silverman is not bitter about it, though, nor did she hold any ill will toward the show (although, she does confess that the firing came as a surprise to her). It was simply part of a period in her early career where she struck out a lot (right after getting fired from SNL, she was also in a television pilot that was not picked up). Those setbacks would damage her psyche and made her more insecure for a time, but eventually, they also made her stronger, more thick-skinned, more resilient.
Silverman does not often talk about her year on SNL in interviews, however. Not because she’s upset about it, but because it’s “boring,” she says. She got the job. She lost the job. She was fired via fax. The End. She just wasn’t ready yet for SNL, she once told Terry Gross.
It was also crummy timing. Silverman came in at the end of the Boys’ Club Era of Saturday Night Live, and Silverman didn’t fit in, although she did apparently do well during Thursday meetings, when the rest of the cast was gloomy and downtrodden. “People look like they’re growing molds after, like, three in the morning. They’re sunk into the table like some sort of a fungus,” Michael McKean told The New Yorker. “Sarah just had this juice going at times. She used to remind me of Tigger. In the midst of all this gloomy, fearful dialogue there was this crazy girl jumping around.”
Bob Odenkirk, who was a writer on Saturday Night Live during her year, and who would later bring Silverman to Mr. Show, explained to The New Yorker why it didn’t work out for Silverman:
“I could see how it wouldn’t work at ‘S.N.L.,’ because she’s got her own voice, she’s very much Sarah Silverman all the time. She can play a character but she doesn’t disappear into the character—she makes the character her. She doesn’t really do character voices. She puts out stuff that she would appreciate and then you can like it or not — she doesn’t give a sh*t.”
The experience wasn’t a complete loss for Silverman. In fact, she used her experiences in an episode of The Larry Sanders Show that parodied Saturday Night Live. In the episode, “The New Writer,” Silverman played a writer whose ideas were consistently rejected because of the chauvinism of the writing staff.
If only Silverman had survived the cast purges after the 1994 season and 1995 seasons (5 were fired or left after 1994, and 9 were fired or left after the 1995 season, and Mike Meyers left midway through the ’95 season), maybe Silverman could’ve made it to the Tina Fey era, when things finally began to shift for women on Saturday Night Live. She could’ve had a completely different career, but then again, it’s hard to complain about the terrific one she’s had so far. After all, it brought her full circle back to Saturday Night Live, where she’ll be hosting this weekend.
Yea it seems like to really succeed at SNL you have to be able to be a character player who can wear different masks. The only person I can think of who was successful at basically playing themselves in every sketch is Norm MacDonald (sans his Bob Dole impression), because his personality was built for a straight man. Probably most evident in that Cobras sketch [www.dailymotion.com]
Even that blew up in his face. If I remember, he got fired because the executives didn’t think he was funny, even though (to me) he was the perfect guy for weekend update.
“Yea it seems like to really succeed at SNL you have to be able to be a character player who can wear different masks.”
Well, it’s like that at SNL because that’s exactly how improv / sketch comedy works.
Norm was very good at playing “himself’, but he was surprisingly good when he did play somebody else, such as David Letterman, Larry King and Bob Dole.
As for Silverman, she was in sketches constantly that year, but where she stood out to me was it was one of the first times where they started doing that “lets take questions from the audience” in the monologue, and Silverman and Norm were always great in that.
I will always fondly remember McDonald’s Burt Reynolds. Mustache and chewing gum and he was there.
Norm was fired because the head of the network at the time was friends with OJ and Norm refused to stop making jokes about him implying that he was a murderer. Of course, the official reason given was that he didn’t think Norm was funny. But usually, that sort of call is left up to Lorne so you know it was personal.
Norm McDonald was fired because he said “fuck” during one of his Update bits.
Ken Woodlock, that was Charles Rocket. Raptor Bacon, how about Chevy Chase? He didn’t even try to act like or look like Gerald Ford, his only character. Basically, he did what he does in everything: play himself.
“She doesn’t really do character voices”.
You mean to tell me she hasn’t been playing the most shrill, obnoxious-sounding woman on Earth all this time?
No that’s actually her basic routine with ton of ‘pussies’ sprinkled in to show how risque she really is.
The only thing I am aware of ever seeing her on SNL is as a dancing food item in Lunchlady Land.
She played a 19yr old Jewish girl for one of those “people from the street” bits on Weekend Update
My brother & I have been re-watching all of the old SNLs for a while, & right now we’re on this season. She’s actually in a ton of sketches, way more than I remembered, but she literally just doesn’t stand out. In an episode we watched a few days ago there was a sketch that was a spoof on one of those big benefit songs that musicians were really big on back then, where they’d get like 20 artists together to sing about some cause & usually sales from the song would benefit the cause, but the song in the sketch was about the Clinton Whitewater scandal. And Sarah Silverman played Cher & actually did a really good job. I was kind of surprised she didn’t imitate Cher more often because it was pretty dead on but then again, Cher wasn’t incredibly relevant that year.
Yup…Lunch Lady Land. She needs to reprise that saturday.
@jamie.t.289 where are you finding these old episodes? i would like to rewatch season by season also but i cant get find them all.
Her humor has never really done it for me. I just can’t see putting her in the same class as a dynamo like Fey. Not that you neccesarily equated them.
23 year old Sarah Silverman, heeey girl.
Sarah Silverman now… still heeey girl.
Hey, I get it! She’s a fairly, well, moderately attractive female, who talks with a baby voice, and says swear words. BRILLIANT!
And she works hard at that, Ron. THAT is what’s stunning…
Except the attractive part…she’s not working too hard at that…which explains the shower scene below…
Sarah was excellent, and you’re right that she came in just before the place turned friendlier to females. I worked background for a couple years and remember Sarah; she would hang out in the holding area with the “extras” and once told me she liked my work. :) Being a dork I just said, “thanks.” I’m glad she’s found her way b/c it was evident then that she was under utilized and very talented.
“Not because she’s upset about it, but because it’s “boring,” she says.”- Exactly like everything else she does.
I bet you thought you being so insightful and creative when you typed that.
Where did your life turn out so wrong that you have the time and motivation to write such a trivial and limp negative comment like that?
Wow, a lot of haters. Let’s take a look at this. Attractive girl is funny and some people don’t like it. I don’t think your issue is really with Sarah but maybe it’s your own insecurity about another person being more successful and talented than you the hater.
Not all comics are for all tastes. Those that have miserable lives probably do not see much humor in the world. But armed with a computer you can act like you have a respected opinion,… you don’t.
I think she is one of the best comics of any gender and I do respect that she speaks her mind on issues that concern her.
You lost me at “attractive…”
Man, aids needs to come back in full force. This new generation of kids is getting worse and worse, spoiled little brats. I sincerely fear for the future.
She is a pretty good actress, but a totally crass boor.
She was great in the Larry Sanders show and her own show was funy as hell. [www.vunify.com]
She’s cute…..probably a lousy lay and occasionally funny……
…too bad she’s so “thick” in that shower scene above…..
Yes , but she might alsoavoided all those low self esteem years with Jimmy Kimmel
SNL hasn’t been funny for a long, long time.
I guess I will attach my comment to your lame attempts at humor which leaves no question why you don’t “get” Sarah Silverman or any other female form for that matter. I would suggest you man up and face the reality that your own insecurities from a genetically correct but socially undeveloped manhood has left you stunted. But that’s ok. You are obviously pleased with yourself and that’s what counts. Congratulations you have achieved a level of mental masturbation rarely achieved in full functioning adults. What does strike me as unusual is your desire to keep returning to a thread about a person that you do not like. But again that is okay. The world is full of mystery and you are just another. Someday when you are no longer a college age knit had wearing wanna-be somebody that has not managed to achieve any level of success and your best hope of a female companion will come from trolling last calls to see which girl has low enough standards to settle for a nobody of the highest level you can then call your life complete.
Your best chance of success is to continue buying scratch off lottery tickets.
Good luck, best wishes and I mean that.
“If only…Silverman could’ve made it to the Tina Fey era, when things finally began to shift for women on Saturday Night Live. She could’ve had a completely different career…”
Wait, this story has Sarah herself admitting that she didn’t write anything funny and Bob Odenkirk explaining why she’s not a good fit for SNL. And yet somehow the article concludes that male oppression and sexism are to blame for her firing. Moronic. Dustin, did you read your own article before writing the last graph?
Every comedian needs a niche-a hook, if you will. I saw Sarah Silverman in a since cancelled tv show called Monk about a year ago. She did two episodes, if memory serves. The first one I saw she played an obsessed Monk fan and I remember thinking to myself- “this woman is INSANE!”. She was positively hilarious! I believe “The crazy woman” is her niche. I didn’t know who she was when I saw her in Monk, so I looked her up and I will be following her career with interest. Don’t know why, but she kind of reminds me of Rita Rutner. Wonder whatever happened to HER?
I LIKE SARAH., I FIND HER PLEASANT, AND LIKE MANY IN HER PROFESSION, SHE HASN’T FALLEN HOPELESSLY IN LOVE WITH HERSELF…
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was on SNL for 3 seasons… FAR from short-lived… Sloppy research and writing Dustin Rowles…
The article said she had energy. Often that energy is confused for humor. I see the same thing in Jim Carrey. Not funny. Just energetic and that’s what people feed off of. The article also said she put out stuff that SHE would appreciate then not give a sh*t if you liked it or not. If you wanna succeed as a comedian, you BETTER care if people like you or not. Comedians don’t succeed if THEY think they’re funny, only if the audience thinks they’re funny. Unfortunately for her, no one loved Sarah Silverman as much as she loved herself.
She wasn’t fired from SNL. They were just jealous of how awesome she was and they just couldn’t live with that. It was either that, or cancelling the show. I think they made the economically safe choice to be honest. :P
Does anyone still watch SNL?
You not only have to be a character player, but it helps to create a character that is popular enough to be an ongoing skit. You also need to be extremely aggressive in pitching sketches and the guys have generally been better at this. But the sexism and racism have been part of SNL since the very beginning. For a show that’s supposed to be hip, it’s not a great sign when in your 39th year, you suddenly decide “We need a black woman comedian NOW” and just go out and power audition for one.
Last year was funny, and some of the new players are good, but under used, like Beck Bennett. Neither of this season’s shows has been even remotely funny. I’ve never found Silverman to be funny, and frankly didn’t know who Chris Pratt was and didn’t care.
Still waiting for her first funny moment.
Never happened.
Even a self-centered dork like me knows millions of Bob Dylan fans can’t be wrong, no matter how fruitless my own personal search for value in his music. If I looked forward to each episode of Sarah Silverman’s show on Comedy Central, and thought about the show during the intervening weeks, it’s just a case of a viewer enjoying a comedy show as it was meant to be enjoyed. You never laughed, but something in your tone tells me you got more out of hating it than I did out of liking it.
Try her episode on Seinfeld’s net series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” If you don’t like it you can watch the next one, and the next, until something hits your spot. Rickles?
I don’t know what’s more amazing, an article refering to her as a comedian, or the troves of people who get so emotional if someone expresses their opinion that she’s not funny. The hypocrisy is they have a right to say shes funny , but others don’t have a right to say shes talentless. I’d say reveals part of the psychological profile of her fan base that I won’t even get into.
Btw, Humanbeeng, cheap shot at disguising antisemitism as a critique. She is obnoxious, and while her act displays obvious intentional charicature stereotypes, your hatred for Jews still oozes through though you seem to think you disguised it.
I suppose her lack of talent had nothing to do with it…
wear it proudly…. SNL is a dog and has been for years….
Getting fired from it is a badge of Honor… Damon Wayans was fired from it.
and you have the FAX… frame it.
We Love Sarah and she is Great Comic……