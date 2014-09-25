Think back to any “emotional” scene on Full House. They were all pretty the same: the dialogue would get cheesy (well, cheesier) and the music, sappy (sappier). It was a formula that clearly worked, considering there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of the Tanners soon, but it was super-corny, especially when compared to another so-called “kids show” that was on the same time, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. You probably remember the goofy dancing scenes and guest appearances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, but every so often, The Fresh Prince would attempt something legitimately poignant.
Of course I’m talking about “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse.”
It killed me when I first saw it, and still gets to me now. In the episode, Will’s deadbeat father Lou (played by Broadway legend Ben Vereen) returns after a 14-year absence to spend time with his son. The Banks, especially Uncle Phil, see through Lou’s lies, but Will can’t; he’s so happy to be with his dad that he drops his trademark swagger and acts like an eager child again. Guess what happens next.
My first hint that the urban legend about this wasn’t true was that it starts with, “that awful moment when you learn this wasn’t scripted”. That isn’t how you share a story you gullible white teen girl.
Does it really matter if there’s a story behind it or not? It was a powerful scene and Smith owned it.
Not a huge fan of Smith but in Vic Armstrong’s book he said that Smith was the most professional actor he ever worked with. Actors go to their trailers during long takes and have a stand in come on set to get marks set. Armstrong said Smith always did this himself and when he asked him why he said something along the lines of “My dad was a refrigeration man. I have an easy job. I just stand here. I know where I came from.”
I always thought that was cool.
I’ve never understood the hate towards him to be honest. He’s got a positive attitude, he isn’t the best actor in the world but at least he tries, he doesn’t need to go “dark and edgy” to make people think he’s important and by all accounts he’s a solid, respectful dude. My wife’s brother was a set manager on After Earf and said Will was super nice to everyone (even when the cameras weren’t on) and every day asked about one lighting staff member’s daughter who was sick, genuinely concerned.
I’m a Will Smith fan, corny-ass rap or not.
@Leapin_Lizards It’s pretty much just the Scientology thing. Somebody mentioned the same thing about Tom Cruise. Both are hard working, charismatic guys that put out some great movies (okay, not all of them are amazing, but majority are simply entertaining), are family oriented, and they don’t do anything to garner press attention. Yeah, Cruise had his thing with Oprah and the psychology, but he was a fool in love and basically gave an opinion, albeit a strong one, on live tv.
Other than that, I grew up listening to or watching both actors and I don’t understand the hate either.
He and Jada didn’t start getting hate until Jaden and Willow became famous, Jaden annoys a lot of people and the hate Jaden gets I think has an residual effect on his parents. who are just supporting him but it’s seen as nepotism and him being forced down the public’s throats.
Will Smith lost favor due to a combination of things like his stupid weiner kids and all his boring, safe, pocket universe movie choices that don’t even feel like they exist in the same universe as everyone else. He feels like he belongs exclusively to a really boring version of an already boring Hollywood. It coming out that he turned down Django annoyed a lot of people too since that would have been the first interesting thing he’d done since Ali.
Cruise, the Scientology thing, and also just the stories about him being weird in general, and the Oprah thing looks worse in hindsight after all the tabloid stories about Katie basically being a hostage.
@LT to follow up on his professionalism and drive I remember this quote from him:
“The only thing that I see that is distinctly different about me is I’m not afraid to die on a treadmill. I will not be out-worked, period. You might have more talent than me, you might be smarter than me, you might be sexier than me, you might be all of those things you got it on me in nine categories. But if we get on the treadmill together, there’s two things: You’re getting off first, or I’m going to die. It’s really that simple, right?”
You know who I’ve also heard is amazing and professional? Tom Cruise. Works incredibly hard, doesn’t complain, and is just a consummate profession.
I heard the same about Tom Cruise. That’s apparently one of the reasons Spielberg keeps working with him.
It’s just that famous Scientologist Work Ethic.
@SHough610 Exactly, yet he is always used the punchline of a joke either because he lost it once on Oprah or because of Scientology. His movies are almost always entertaining and it’s almost always because of him.
This, the scene from Good Will Hunting “It’s not your fault” and Antwone Fisher when he meets his Mother.
The scene from “The Sixth Man” when Marlon Wayans cries and says “I miss you, son” about his dead brother (played to perfection by Malcolm Jamal-Warner) kills me every time.
Yes, Marlon Wayans.
The end of Hardball when Keanue is telling the story of the game, the dinner scene with his fathers family in Antwon Fisher are the two scenes that always get me.
@Leapin_Lizards Hate to be “that” dude, but that wasn’t Malcom Jamal Warner it was Kadeem Hardison who played the brother.
When Hodor says the most memorable quote in TV history.
@Munkee – you have no idea how upset I am that I mistook MJW for Kadeem Hardison.
You were right to call me out. Inexcusable.
pretty much any time djimon honsou loses his shit in blood diamond, or when he stood up in the courtroom during amistad. “Give us us free.”
This scene and when Kelly broke Zac’s hart at the dance……….OMG my 15yr old feels could not take it.
I wouldn’t blame him. He had to get back to watching over Zoobilee Zoo.
I really hope Will Smith has a few good roles left in him. I want him to be in something I actually want to see.
He just needs to stop working with his kids
Glad you brought up the GIF because that’s one of my favorite Uncle Phil sequences from the show.
RIP James Avery, the best 90’s sitcom dad (you heard me Ghost of Reginald Vel Johnson!)
This is one of my favorite VSEs (Very Special Episodes) of all time!!
Ranks up there with the Fridge Of Death episode of Punky Brewster and the Drunk Driving lesson from My Two Dads.
I think if I dig deeper in my memory, there were some child molestation episodes of Family Ties and Mr. Belvedere… but those didn’t exactly leave me with the warm and fuzzies.
The Bicycle shop guy on Dif’rent Strokes
Yes! Which Doobie you be?
@BurnsyFan66: What about the episode of Mr. Belvedere when a young Jason Bateman makes a pass at Mrs. Owens? Bateman was the original MILF Hunter for crying out loud.
the driving while black episode of fresh prince is fantastic
That one in Breaking Bad where the ATM squishes the junkie’s head, I just can’t man.
Fuck that, this scene still kills me. I will go to my grave never telling anyone that in person.
My favorite “sad episode” is the one where Will gets shot and Carlton goes all rogue and badass
What about the one where Carlton gets uppers out of Will’s locker?
This episode hit me hard because my pops left us when I was a youngin too. But hey! I turned out OK!
Sure I sleep under the bed in my own urine and peel the skin off dead hobos’ bodies but I TURNED OUT OK.
Actors are paid liars. That’s their job, pretend to be someone they’re not. This usually extends into everything most of them do, like interviews, etc. Yet somehow people trust and believe them.
To call us “paid liars” is pretty harsh. We are “liv[ing] truthfully under given imaginary circumstances”, a school of thought created by Sanford Meisner. And through our work, we are helping you escape from reality, even if for a brief moment, and bring you entertainment (or if our work is not to your liking then boredom), joy, pain, or to help you deal with an issue you can relate to, or think, or possibly a million other things…
Not all actors are :liars” and their “lies” bleed into every other aspect of life. I appreciate you saying that it is “most actors” though instead of all of them.
Perhaps you have had bad experiences with actors, and if you have, on behalf of my profession I apologize. But we are not all bad. We have spent centuries trying to break away from that stereotypical bad reputation.
Thanks for listening to this rant.
SCENE.
@2dastageset4life
I was 100% against Sigma until I saw 2dastageset4life there. You just used “we” for actors and called it your profession. Gahhhh.
whoa whoa whoa dude. the only pretension we allow around here is comic book originated. also, it helps to have a wide ranging knowledge of porn stars, pro wrestling, and the size of certain writers’ mothers’ mouths.
Such a great scene from such a classic episode. However, this could be my all time favorite Fresh Prince scene: [www.youtube.com] Uncle Phil ftw always.
Great scene, that put together with the Gif reminds me how much i miss watching uncle phil.
So you mean to tell me that the true story behind this scene is that it was a fictional scene in a television program, which was written by someone, and then characters were portrayed and lines were read by actors?
Who couldn’t forget that scene hits home for most of us who had or has a father like this brings tears to my eyes, memories of those time when I wished that dad was there, now the only memory of my dad is through his music and that when the great times of my life was [m.facebook.com] this is his music , you can hear me in the background and along with my grandpa, and other family and friends of my dad may he rest in peace and let his memory live on through his music, and for The shows fictional dad may he rest in peace !
Pursuit of Happyness. I cried my eyes out. Men in Black, Independence day,Hitch. Really funny. Ali. The whole world was watching to see if he would do the man justice in his portrayal. He definitely did. He can act. In some roles he can be great. He just needs to stop choosing shitty roles.
oh god pursuit of happyness. i spent that whole movie trying not to cry in the theater with all my friends and girlfriend there…
@Cat McIntyre Agreed. Smith is, dare I say, one of the better actors of his generation. One of the worst judges of roles, but one of the better actors. He’s on a short list, in my opinion.
Hitch still stands up well on rewatches
20 years later and this scene still kills me. And the audience crying makes this scene more and more powerful.
This scene is another example on how Uncle Phil still is and will always be the man.
I care because your typing hurts my eyes and I’m smarter than you and I don’t want you to ever come on this site again. Just type “TMZ.com” in your browser window and let the adults talk, dear.
HERE’S THE TRUTH: Every word of this speech was written by the two writers who wrote that episode. I know because I worked on the show and I was there that night. Will’s ad libs were generally limited to, “Y’know what I’m saying?” and “yo, yo, yo.” Will’s performance was great, but he was an actor saying lines.
I can feel this episode in my own life, My father wasn’t there either, a couple of times I seen him and he wanted me to do something for him….and I did, what a waste of my time…John…!~!!
But then I’m guilty also of this crime, and now I have a grandson whose only 12 and I’m trying to make up for my mistakes and I know I can’t ever do that, but I’m trying…
I know how that feeling oh so well I was in my Orthopedist office a man was in front of me so I told my husband to take my son he asked me for some help since this was his first time in this Dr’s office I helped him out with the rest of his paper work. I told him he needed to sign in when he did I saw his name it was my father so I asked him did he know who I was hie answered no should he at this time I was 30 so I told him who my mother was he replied yes he knew her and heard rumors that he was my father but had no proof my reply was did you ever ask for any he replied no. I tried to hold it in but I walked out of the office called my mom and burst into tears she was so angry about what he said my daddy who raised me wanted to leave work and come their but my husband calmed him down the odd thing is he was taking pictures of my son as he was playing with his dad. I asked him not to take any since he had just said I wasn’t his daughter. When I went back to see my doctor I was so upset he asked me what was wrong I told him and he walked to the door looked out at him and said from the looks of him you didn’t miss out on anything.
As someone who hasnt had any contact with my father for over 10 years, this scene still shreds me…
OMG, it still makes me cry just as hard as it did all those years ago.