‘The Umbrella Academy’ Actor Justin H. Min Has Revealed A First Look At The Rival Sparrow Academy

(SPOILERS for The Umbrella Academy will be found below.)

Ben is not dead? The Umbrella Academy is taking that revelation and running with it in Season 3. Fans will recall that Season 2 filled itself with twists, including the literal twist dance and many surprising plot points. That included a finale that revealed that Sir Reginald Hargreeves had kept himself busy (and up to no good) prepping another stash of superpowered progeny, who will be known collectively as the Sparrow Academy. Warring academies were to be expected in Season 3, and then there was the added twist that the very dead Ben (whose ghost had also finally left the building) is alive once more, but he is a different Ben in 1960s Dallas.

Netflix previously revealed that Justin L. Min will be playing the new, not-sweet version of Ben, who will be a leader, not a follower, within the Sparrow Academy. On Monday, Min signaled on Twitter that sh*t is about to get real: “Let the games begin.” (Oh, I bet Klaus will wish that he was still being haunted by the old Ben when all of this gets rolling.) Min also tweeted a first look at his new co-stars:

let the games begin. 🐦x☂️ pic.twitter.com/afItQt1v4O — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) January 31, 2021

Those co-stars include Cazzie David (who recently made headlines for her memoir and is the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David), along with Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, and Jake Epstein. There shall also be an “Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube” who will portray a Sparrow.

The Umbrella Academy Twitter account confirmed the presence of this bunch of bullies.

they are bullying me but i like it https://t.co/sbrKwJmalk — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 31, 2021

Of course, we will also see the O.G. siblings return for Season 3. That definitely includes Elliot Page as Vanya, along with Robert Sheehan getting funky as Klaus again, and the rest of the Hargreeves sibling actors: Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher. Production on the Netflix series resumes in Canada in February.