The ladies of The View got the week off to a raucous start. The table tackled the notorious U.K. dating show, Naked Attraction, which just made its jump to Max where U.S. viewers can experience the series in all of its full-frontal glory.

Right out of the gate, co-host Sunny Hostin sheepishly revealed that she and her husband were immediately hooked on the saucy dating game and finished it in one sitting.

“I have to admit — and I’m very embarrassed to admit — that Manny and I got so obsessed with this show that we binged it yesterday and we watched all eight episodes,” Hostin said. “I learned things I had never heard of in my life. Have you heard of a Prince Albert piercing? I didn’t know about that!”

After Ana Navarro joked that the show should be called Naked and Well Lit, Whoopi Goldberg set the conversation flying off the rails.

“Naked and Well-Hung,” Goldberg joked as the audience lost it.

DATING SHOW SHOCKS VIEWERS: #TheView co-hosts react to the U.K. show #NakedAttraction, a full-frontal nude dating show, that's now streaming in the U.S. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/9fzuUsOwHk — The View (@TheView) September 25, 2023

However, Goldberg’s joke would turn out to be pretty tame compared after Sara Haines’ remarks. The co-host said she’d never go on the show because she doesn’t like being naked, nor does she like looking at certain body parts, male or female.

“The human body, there are parts that are beautiful,” Haines said. “A penis is not one of them. And I would say the vagina is barely above that. You guys, be honest with yourselves. Not are you sexually attracted to them — when you look at them, are they pretty?”