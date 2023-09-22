For the second time this week, John Fetterman made it into the Hot Topics section of The View, and once again, the ladies are divided on the Pennsylvania senator. Fetterman has been a prominent target for the right thanks Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loosening the Senate dress code to accommodate Fetterman’s penchant for wearing hoodies and gym shorts.

Instead of focusing on actual policy, the usual rabble-rousers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have lobbed attacks at Fetterman on social media, and he’s fired right back. However, The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t a fan of Fetterman’s retorts, particularly his latest zinger, which involved poking fun at Boebert’s now infamous Beetlejuice groping scandal.

“I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” Fetterman tweeted in response to a Fox News report.

Via The Wrap:

“He spends his time on his official Senate Twitter account engaging in some, frankly, Marjorie Taylor Greene-like behavior,” Farah Griffin chided. “He’s referring to male genitalia, he’s calling Republican[s] derogatory names. And then his personal Twitter, all day, is just attacking people and trolling.” She continued, “Congress has some things they should be doing. Why don’t we fund the government, why don’t we pass some common sense, you know, whether it’s gun reforms, let’s do things to boost the economy. Why are our senators acting like teenage girls?”

While fellow Republican Ana Navarro initially agreed with Griffin that the “decorum of the Senate” is being eroded, she ultimately defended Fetterman for giving it right back to his detractors.

“He’s not initiating any of those exchanges. He’s clapping back at stuff that people are saying to him,” Navarro said, prompting Sunny Hostin to jump in. “Everybody loves a good clapback!” she said.

