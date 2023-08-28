What do you get when you take the HBO out of HBO Max and take the AMC off of Hulu? You get AMC Max! Sort of!! Beginning Friday, September 1st, there will be an assortment of AMC content on Max, just in time for the best season of the year: pre-Halloween.

The collection will be called “AMC+ Picks On Max” (which sounds kind of like AMC is bullying Max but whatever) and includes the first seasons of the new hit shows, Anne Rice’s Interview With A Vampire and Dark Winds, and some other internet favorites like Killing Eve (season four) and A Discovery of Witches. Of course, AMC’s favorite franchise has to be thrown into the mix, so the first seven seasons of Fear The Walking Dead will also land on Max. Are you getting the spooky theme here? It’s not like they are just throwing Breaking Bad up there.

The picks will only live on the streamer until October 31st when they will return back to their home over on the faraway land of AMC+. It might seem like a strange deal on paper, mostly because Max has nearly 50 million users while AMC has just over 11 million, but AMC just wants people to see their killer (get it!!!) content. Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios, said, “Our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers.” Also joining Max will be Gangs of London and Ride With Norman Reedus.

Perhaps a couple of million views on Interview With A Vampire will inspire some people to subscribe to AMC+ for season two next year. OR they can just stay on Max and watch the 1994 movie of the same name. Whichever is easiest.

