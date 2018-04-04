‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Paid Tribute To A Superfan Who Died Of Cancer

#Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
04.04.18

Getty Image

One of the surprisingly beautiful things to spring out of The Walking Dead‘s success is the close-knit community of superfans that attend all of the parties and conventions and cruises with the cast. This week that community lost one of their own with the passing of Lisa Williams due to cancer, and the outpouring of sadness and sharing of memories from the stars and crew on the show has been heartwarming to witness.

“Real blessed that we get to meet a lot of great and special people,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote. “Lisa always stood out as one of the best. She will be missed by all of us that were lucky enough to know her.”

“Gonna miss u Lisa,” Norman Reedus wrote. “You were always so cool and always had a smile for everyone.”

“If you never met Lisa, let me tell you she was the kindest, gentlest, most caring, most giving, light-up-the-room TWD fan, charity organizer, and friend of all you’d ever have met,” said Jordan Woods-Robinson, who played Eric on the show. “The world lost such a positive force today. Rest In Peace, Lisa.”

Reedus and Morgan had previously recorded a get well message to Lisa earlier in March when they learned she was back in the hospital battling stage three lung cancer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSJeffery Dean MorganLisa WilliamsNORMAN REEDUSThe Walking Dead

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP