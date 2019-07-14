‘The Walking Dead’ Will Introduce Maggie’s Boyfriend, And May Also Bring Back Maggie

07.14.19 32 mins ago

AMC

Although Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics have concluded, there’s still a couple of seasons of runway left in the comics for the television series to explore before it goes off to do its own thing. One character from Kirkman’s comics who will make his debut in season ten of The Walking Dead is Dante, as showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics. He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics.”

The wrinkle here, however, is that Dante was also a love interest to Maggie, as well as her right-hand man at The Hilltop. He also played a role in the upcoming Whisperers War. Of course, Maggie is not on The Walking Dead at the moment, so the part where Dante relentlessly pursues Maggie in the comics will either have to be excised, or he will have to pursue someone else.

