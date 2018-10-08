‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React To This Season’s First Major Death

Entertainment Features
10.07.18

AMC

WARNING: Spoilers to this seasons premiere of The Walking Dead will be found below…

The slipperiest bastard in all of The Walking Dead finally met his maker in tonight’s season premiere of The Walking Dead. Introduced way back in the sixth season, Gregory always seemed to be on the verge of death. He survived being stabbed by Ethan in the sixth season; in the seventh season, he survived a Savior attack on The Hilltop and Maggie rescued him from a zombie attack; and in the eighth season, he survived being thrown down a flight of stairs, being imprisoned with the Saviors, and yet another attack by the Saviors on The Hilltop. He’s played both sides for as long as he’s been around, freely selling out either Maggie or Negan to stay alive, and somehow, he’s never faced any real consequences.

Finally, however, in the ninth season premiere, Gregory took it too damn far, and after being officially ousted as leader through Democratic means, Gregory attempts to oust Maggie through an insurrection. He gets Bernard liquored up, works him into a frenzy by suggesting that his son’s death was Maggie’s fault, and Gregory sends Bernard to kill Maggie.

The coup fails, and Maggie immediately sniffs out Gregory as the mastermind. More determined than ever to show herself as the leader of The Hilltop, Maggie makes executing Gregory one of her first orders of business. After considerable protest, Gregory is hung.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP