The Walking Dead celebrated its 10th birthday last month, which means it’s been a decade of relentless bad vibes and TV-friendly zombie gore and favorite characters eating it out of leftfield. Fans could sure use something nice, especially after that cryptic season finale. And they’re going to get it: On December 13, the show will throw its first-ever holiday special, with cast and crew taking a well-deserved break from fighting for humankind’s survival, drink some egg nog and finally chill.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special will be hosted by Chris Hardwick, who will moderate a mass chat with cast members past and present. There will even be some caroling. Actress Emily Kinney will perform the Yuletide classic “Up on the Housetop,” while Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cassady McClincy will do a parody of “Twelve Days of Christmas,” presumably with lyrics about flesh-eating and society crumbling.

If this all sounds all sounds incredibly un-Walking Dead-like, there will also be a table read from the forthcoming episode “Diverged,” which won’t air until late March of next year — hopefully around the time our own broken society is starting to return to normal. Other participating cast members include Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, and IronE Singleton.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special airs on December 13 on AMC’s premium streaming bundle, which you hopefully already have.