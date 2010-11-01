‘The Walking Dead’ Precisely as Awesome as It Was Supposed to Be

Since news first broke that AMC was making “The Walking Dead” comic into a TV series, reports of the show have grown from cautious optimism to universally positive hype, to the point that the Halloween premiere could only lead to disappointment and backlash. Well, it didn’t: “The Walking Dead’s” 90-minute premiere was the highlight of the fall TV season, and if you missed it, you need to correct that immediately.

I’ve never cared much for zombie movies, but in the hands of showrunner Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption), the genre feels fresh on the small screen: the pace is unhurried yet tense, and the sun-drenched Georgia setting makes the walking dead even more terrifying. If you can handle R-rated gore, you need to be watching this show. And if you can’t handle it, well, I’m sure Salon has some nice PBS reviews on their website, Nancy.

(Inevitable military quibble: there is no escape hatch on the bottom of M1 tanks. Also, American taxpayers should be pleased to know that the $6 million tanks are with encrypted frequency-hopping radios, NOT CB transmitters. Furthermore, when the zombie played that corpse’s skeleton like a xylophone, he struck the same rib twice in succession, yet he produced two clearly different tones. What are we to believe, that this is some sort of magic xylophone?)