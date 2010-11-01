Since news first broke that AMC was making “The Walking Dead” comic into a TV series, reports of the show have grown from cautious optimism to universally positive hype, to the point that the Halloween premiere could only lead to disappointment and backlash. Well, it didn’t: “The Walking Dead’s” 90-minute premiere was the highlight of the fall TV season, and if you missed it, you need to correct that immediately.
I’ve never cared much for zombie movies, but in the hands of showrunner Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption), the genre feels fresh on the small screen: the pace is unhurried yet tense, and the sun-drenched Georgia setting makes the walking dead even more terrifying. If you can handle R-rated gore, you need to be watching this show. And if you can’t handle it, well, I’m sure Salon has some nice PBS reviews on their website, Nancy.
(Inevitable military quibble: there is no escape hatch on the bottom of M1 tanks. Also, American taxpayers should be pleased to know that the $6 million tanks are with encrypted frequency-hopping radios, NOT CB transmitters. Furthermore, when the zombie played that corpse’s skeleton like a xylophone, he struck the same rib twice in succession, yet he produced two clearly different tones. What are we to believe, that this is some sort of magic xylophone?)
‘THE WALKING DEAD’ PRECISELY AS AWESOME AS IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE
Jeez, how about a spoiler alert, a$$hole?
I saw the tank bit and it seemed a little redic. The scene still built a lot of tenshion, tho. He looked like he was ready to shit a brick.
Added bonus points for the ringing in the ears after capping the unlucky tanker.
What are we to believe, that this is some sort of magic xylophone?
I’ll field this one. Let me ask you a question. Why would a blogger wearing a bathrobe spend all of his time watching a television show about zomb-… wait. Nevermind.
Great start for the series but I have one minor gripe: Why must TV shows continue to destroy classic cars? Any car would have done, did really need to total a 1970 GTO in that chase? There should be law that anyone who totals a classic car for a movie ot tv show must then restore ten more to replace it. Kind of like solving deforestation.
as soon as he rode into atlanta on the horse, i knew the horse wasn’t gonna make it and i STILL made a face like Surprised Cat when I saw what happened to the horse.
This show is a hot, buttery bowl of fuckin’ awesome. That is all.
Well, whenever you notice something like that, a wizard did it.
Scared cat and shocked dog made cameos and no spoiler alert?
Fucking loved it and I’m not one for the zombie genre. Only issue might be the actor who plays the other deputy… he has a face I just want to punch.
“there is no escape hatch on the bottom of M1 tanks.”
BAM!
I spent the next 10 minutes explaing to my friends what a Merkava was.
Tanks for the insight
My only issue was the guy who couldn’t even muster up the courage to re-kill his wife. What a fag!
@Enrico He’ll get more joy out of it using his blade
On the contrary Chazz, I find the actor who plays Shane waaaay more doable.
Also, was it me or did the first zombie that the black guy shot with his sniper look like Perez Hilton?
My wife’s not a zombie, I would have still pulled the trigger
When he walked down the hospital stairs in the dark with just a match, the hairs on my arm stood up.
No Boardwalk Empire review for this week?
As a native Atlantan, it was very cool to see real live Atlanta locations when he got into the city. Also, FRED WARD is coming, so you know the crazy is about to be let loose.
awesome show…as they saw in france, it was le tits
To: Matt
Re: xylophone ribcage
Best. Catch. Ever.
I already hate that partner cop, but am very excited about the new “drink everytime a zombie gets shot in the head” game.
also, +infinity matt for the awesome simpsons reference
Also, that black guy didn’t zero the rifle, yet he was sniping dudes heads off their necks. ZOMG IMPOSSIBLE.
That was fucking awesome! Though Matt I’m glad I wasn’t the only one thinking bullshit about the tank’s escape hatch and radio.
Regarding the classic car thingee, they usually use old ones since they are much cheaper to wreck than new ones.
Still, the car worked for me.
The only quibble I have is that when he woke up in his hospital bed, he wasn’t sitting in a pile of his own piss and shit.
I hate to be that guy, but it wasn’t an M1 at the end. An old Sherman? I don’t know I have zero experience outside of Abrams and will proceed to continue jerking my nerd boner
and by sherman i mean patton
dbag(stop stroken your wrong) that was to a m1 maybe not a m1a2 or tusk version but for sure a m1. As the m1 is the first low profile tank that got produced. now what your seeing is it a Hollywood made tank or reserves model(in sort older). The next older tank is the m60 which sits high(tall tank)
Also hate say this the guy a retard. hmm military eq or cop eq. I’d take military any day of the week. he passed how many military outpost? that be the fist thing I’d take is that m1 tank. That turbine can run any fuel. 3 anti personnel guns coax 7.62 mm, gunner hatch 7.62mm, tank commander hatch .50 call machine guns, 1500 horse power of plowing power. 50 to 64 tons of fun. I’d choice a bmp3 over the m1 for zombies but be hard find 1 in the u.s.