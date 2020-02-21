(Warning: Obviously, The Walking Dead spoilers lie ahead.)

It’s not often that we are privy to an impending season-ending cliffhanger eight episodes in advance, but that is exactly the case with this season of The Walking Dead. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, showrunner Angela Kang teased some of the events in the back half of the tenth season. For instance, she said that the series would be expanding the relationship between Negan and Alpha, which may be why the season premiere includes a sexual content rating. Kang also noted that the series would return to the voice on the radio, and that the show will “have fun with that.” She added that every episode from now until the season finale is crucial.

“As we get closer and closer to the finale, things of massive importance happen in every episode moving forward for now,” Kang told EW.

As for that finale itself, Kang notes that there “is some stuff that feels like the finale smack in the middle of the run in the back half,” but that the actual finale will feature “some big stuff and there is a cliffhanger,” although Kang obviously wouldn’t get get into what exactly that cliffhanger is. For those who have read the comics, I think we can make some educated guesses about what it is she is talking about.

Comic Spoilers Below

When Kang says that stuff that “feel like a finale” arrives smack in the middle of the middle of the run, she’s almost certainly referring to the death of Alpha, which one might think signals the end of the Whisperers War. That is not at all the case, at least not until the death of Beta. I do think, however, that the series will wrap up The Whisperer War this season, because we know that a character from the comics named Princess (Paola Lázaro) has been cast for this season. She is a character they meet along the way to The Commonwealth. My guess is that the cliffhanger will potentially involve both Princess and/or the return of Maggie, who is not officially due back until season 11. However, Cailey Fleming, who plays Judith — whether on purpose or not — teased the return of Lauren Cohan this season, at least in cameo form.

In other words, we’re very likely to see the beginning of The Commonwealth storyline and more of the CRM, which should dovetail nicely into the next The Walking Dead spin-off, The World Beyond.

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 10 p.m.

