AMC

In the last season of The Walking Dead, fans received a treat when a long-lost, almost forgotten character from the first season of the series resurfaced. Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) — introduced in the first season’s second episode and dismissed three episodes later — returned in “The Damned,” only to be killed off in the very next episode.

It seems, however, that The Walking Dead universe writers always have a few “missing” characters in their back pockets to reintroduce, as necessary. Morgan (Lennie James), after all, disappeared for the better part of four seasons before resurfacing on The Walking Dead and then transferring over to Fear the Walking Dead.

Will any of these three characters one day make a return to The Walking Dead universe?