The WG Interview: Henry Rollins

#Sons Of Anarchy
12.14.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Henry Rollins came to television in an unusual manner: the former Black Flag frontman appeared on MTV’s “Alternative Nation” and “MTV Sports” in the early ’90s while he was still the lead singer of Rollins Band. Since then, he’s dabbled in work as both an actor and a TV host while he’s not touring as a spoken-word artist, traveling to support the USO and other activist causes, or otherwise engaged in his multi-hyphenate career (author, radio host, publisher, and so on).

Recently returned from a visit to southern Sudan and Uganda with Drop in the Bucket, an organization that provides water and sanitation facilities in Africa, Rollins spoke to me last Wednesday about his recent television career — from the “Sons of Anarchy” set to his infamous run-in with hipsters on German television (“They’re soft children”) to his upcoming appearances on National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild. The interview has been edited for clarity and length, with multimedia added where applicable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSADVENTURES IN JOURNALISMHENRY ROLLINSNATIONAL GEOGRAPHICSHIRIN NESHATSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP