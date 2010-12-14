The WG Interview: Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins came to television in an unusual manner: the former Black Flag frontman appeared on MTV’s “Alternative Nation” and “MTV Sports” in the early ’90s while he was still the lead singer of Rollins Band. Since then, he’s dabbled in work as both an actor and a TV host while he’s not touring as a spoken-word artist, traveling to support the USO and other activist causes, or otherwise engaged in his multi-hyphenate career (author, radio host, publisher, and so on).

Recently returned from a visit to southern Sudan and Uganda with Drop in the Bucket, an organization that provides water and sanitation facilities in Africa, Rollins spoke to me last Wednesday about his recent television career — from the “Sons of Anarchy” set to his infamous run-in with hipsters on German television (“They’re soft children”) to his upcoming appearances on National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild. The interview has been edited for clarity and length, with multimedia added where applicable.